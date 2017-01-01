Your Tahoe Health: Embrace your Sierra spirit at these 5 yoga studios | SierraSun.com

Looking for a yoga studio in Tahoe? No worries — there are several in every major Tahoe community. In addition to yoga classes from a variety of different instructors and disciplines, some also provide other services such as massage, silk classes and acupuncture.

So, why has Tahoe become such a hotbed for yoga?

“Any health-conscious community is full of yoga studios. We chose to live here because we like the connection to nature. We are using our bodies all the time, yoga helps to support our priorities,” said Jenna Minnes, owner of The Yoga Room in Tahoe City.

Minnes says that yoga “helps support your athletic endeavors, increases body awareness and helps you to use the breath efficiently. We are busy people — yoga is a great time to push pause, whether you are on vacation, working or skiing a lot, or going through traffic, it can help calm your mind.”

Yoga studios not only support the local community, but are also popular with visitors and second homeowners, many of whom come from places where yoga is a part of their daily lives.

“Our community has a tendency to push their limits with high intensity sports and with that comes potential injury,” said Kelly Smiley, owner of Tahoe Flow Arts Studio in Tahoe Vista. “Yoga is a way for our athletes and extremists to stay healthy and keep in the outdoors.”

Adds Jenay Aiksnoras, owner of Lake Tahoe Yoga in South Lake Tahoe: “Over the past 20 years, the practice has grown in popularity everywhere. It allows for the opportunity to stretch and strengthen your body as well as to develop an awareness of how you move which helps you to develop an understanding of habits you may have that can result in stress or injury. In addition, the true practice of yoga includes breathing with awareness and mindfulness. Many people start practicing just the asana (postures), but soon begin to notice that they feel better mentally, as well.”

Tahoe’s yoga studios are continually evolving and adding new teachers and approaches, while also sticking to the basics of this ancient practice.

“It’s amazing to see the growth and popularity of yoga in Tahoe since I began my journey with it in 2002 and now there are many, many studios and unique forms of yoga to choose from,” said Shaelah Morris, owner of Yoga Studio Tahoe in Truckee. “I’m excited to see what’s next and embrace the growth and popularity of this amazing transformation of mind, body and soul.”

Below is a brief look at five of our favorite studios.

The Yoga Room

475 North Lake Blvd., Tahoe City: yogaroomtahoe.com

The Yoga Room is located in The Cobblestone Center in the middle of Tahoe City across from Commons Beach. The space has views of Lake Tahoe in one direction, and the Tahoe City Golf Course (and Tahoe City Winter Sports Park) the other. Classes happen seven days a week with a variety of teachers and yoga styles.

“The Yoga Room has a welcoming atmosphere that supports the students and makes yoga accessible for everybody. The teachers and students operate as a loving family with the undying understanding that we are all on a different part of our yogic path,” said owner Jenna Minnes.

The Yoga Room is home to a variety of workshops and special events, as well as a community acupuncture class on the second Friday of the month with Lauren Corda and Tyler Lapkin. The studio also provides a joint unlimited pass with Namaste Holistic Healing in Truckee.

Tahoe Flow Arts Studio

6921 North Lake Blvd., Tahoe Vista: tahoeflowartsstudio.com

Tahoe Flow Arts Studio is a nonprofit dedicated to providing training in the performing arts. Their dancers and aerialists can be seen flying and dancing around the region performing at festivals and events. Yoga is one form of flow that the studio focuses on.

Owner Kelly Smiley says, “what makes Tahoe Flow Arts Studio unique is that we offer a wide range of classes that incorporate yoga within their lesson plans. We teach classes in aerial fabrics (silks), aerial hoop, Budokon, dance, yoga and meditation. It is our goal to hold a sanctified space full of acceptance and compassion and to inspire people to get in touch with their emotions and self, unlocking their hearts to the endless possibilities of this life.”

The Sanctuary

205 Stateline Road, Crystal Bay: thesanctuarytahoe.com

The Sanctuary is a full wellness center that is warm and welcoming with natural light. Jen Taylor has been teaching there for three years and finds it to be “an authentic space for teachers and students alike, that allows them to support each other on their path to personal growth. It is spiritual without being pretentious.”

In addition to yoga, The Sanctuary provides pilates, bodywork and workshops. “I was just looking for a studio when I moved to Tahoe; instead, I found a sense of community and belonging,” says The Sanctuary student Joyce Howard.

Yoga Studio Tahoe

10775 Pioneer Trail, Suite 105B, Truckee: yogastudiotahoe.com

“Studio Tahoe brings a unique, free-flowing, energetic vibe to the mountains in the form of Vinyasa Yoga. Music, ambiance, modern design, powerful teaching, high ceilings, flow and devotion fuel our fire as we offer amazing classes for all levels,” says owner Shaelah Morris.

The spacious studio can hold up to 70 students. They sometimes host workshops with renowned teachers from outside the area, and accompany classes with “rockin’ yoga DJs.” The studio also provides a 200 hour yoga teacher training.

Tahoe Yoga and Wellness Center

10770 Donner Pass Road, Truckee: tahoeyoga.com

Founded in Truckee in 2003, Tahoe Yoga and Wellness Center offers daily yoga classes, massage therapy, chiropractic, acupuncture and Ayurveda, along with workshops, trainings and special events.

“We believe the strongest medicine is our potential to know and care for ourselves, from the deepest core of our being,” says owner Walter Lightner. “We are excited to announce our second location, Tahoe Spa & Wellness, in the Village at Northstar — opening fall 2016. All of our offerings will support you in reawakening your highest potential in body, mind and heart, and our exceptional team of passionate practitioners are devoted to supporting your journey of wellbeing and personal growth.”