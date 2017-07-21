Lake Tahoe concert, tour canceled after death of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington | SierraSun.com

Lake Tahoe concert, tour canceled after death of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington
July 21, 2017
Linkin Park has canceled the remainder of its One More Light tour dates — which included a stop at Harveys Outdoor Arena in Stateline on Friday, Sept. 1 — following the death of frontman Chester Bennington on Thursday, July 20.
"We are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Chester Bennington. The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been canceled and refunds are available at point of purchase. Our thoughts go out to all those affected," said a statement from the band's management.
On Friday, July 21, the Los Angeles County coroner's office confirmed that Bennington died by hanging. The office's spokesman, Ed Winter, said the rocker hanged himself from a bedroom door in his home, and a half-empty bottle of alcohol was found in the room.
