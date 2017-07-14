Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival welcomes Reno Philharmonic, begins “The Hound of the Baskervilles” | SierraSun.com

Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival welcomes Reno Philharmonic, begins “The Hound of the Baskervilles”
July 14, 2017
The Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival continues its summer of fun with the season’s first performances of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s “The Hound of the Baskervilles” — the Reno Philharmonic also takes the stage this week for “Bravo on the Beach.”
Beginning Friday, July 14, and lasting through Sunday, July 16 (with an additional performance on Thursday, July 20), “The Hound of the Baskervilles” is a classic Sherlock Holmes mystery.
“When Sir Charles Baskerville is found dead on his estate with terror etched on his face and the paw prints of a gigantic hound beside his body, the great detective Sherlock Holmes is summoned, with his trusty assistant Watson in tow, to unravel the mystery and investigate an ancient curse,” states the LTSF website.
Three actors portray a multitude of characters, creating a story you won’t want to miss.
“Packed with verbal and visual ingenuity, sleight of hand and a whirlwind of quick-changing characters — this suspenseful theatrical adventure delivers delightfully!” concludes the site.
The fun in Sand Harbor continues with Reno Philharmonic’s “Bravo on the Beach” on Monday, July 17. Musicians will perform iconic rock and pop songs ranging from your favorite Queen ballads to Led Zeppelin and more.
Tickets for “The Hound of the Baskervilles” begin at $15, and performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Reno Philharmonic pricing starts at $72 for the 7:30 p.m. show.
Learn more online at http://www.laketahoeshakespeare.com. Events are held at Warren Edward Trepp Stage, located at 2005 Highway 28 in Incline Village.
— Lake Tahoe Action
