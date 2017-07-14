Lenny Kravitz returns to rock Harveys Outdoor Arena at Lake Tahoe | SierraSun.com

The 2017 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series continues to rock out with a performance from prominent ’90s entertainer Lenny Kravitz on Friday, July 14.

“Regarded as one of the preeminent rock musicians of our time, Lenny Kravitz has transcended genre, style, race and class into a 20-year musical career, one which revels in the rich influences of ’60s and ’70s soul, rock and funk,” states the musician’s Facebook biography.

Throughout the course of his career, the rocker has had the opportunity to work alongside Madonna, Aerosmith, Jay-Z, Mick Jagger and many more.

While Kravitz is known for hits that defined the late 20th century (such as “Fly Away” and “American Woman”), his 10th and latest studio release, “Strut,” debuted in 2014 and marks a return to the artist’s inspirations.

“The album is a real rock & roll record that hits hard rhythmically and looks back on the 1970’s metropolis of funky after-hours grooves and soulful hooks,” continues the bio.

But Kravitz’s talents go beyond the stage. The performer was seen on the silver screen in “The Hunger Games” trilogy and Lee Daniels’ “The Butler,” and launched the creative firm Kravitz Design Inc.

You’ll want to get away to Harveys Outdoor Arena for this can’t-miss performance.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. gig begin at $54.59 and are available online through Ticketmaster.

Learn more about Kravitz on Facebook (@lennykravitz) or at http://www.lennykravitz.com.

Harveys Outdoor Arena is located at U.S. 50 Stateline Avenue.

— Lake Tahoe Action