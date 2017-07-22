MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa’s Reggae at the Lake 2017 features national talent | SierraSun.com

Calling all reggae fans: An event you won’t want to miss is headed to Tahoe’s South Shore.

On Saturday, July 22, three bands will take the Blu Night Club stage at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa for Reggae at the Lake 2017. San Diego-based Through the Roots headlines the night of fun, which additionally features appearances from Santa Cruz natives Thrive and South Carolina trio Sun-Dried Vibes.

“Through the Roots’ uplifting music includes a tantalizing blend of reggae, rock and pop mixed with a vast array of ear pleasing guitar, drums and keyboard/synth play to mesh with the band’s catchy vocals, creatings its unique sounds.

“TTR excels in live performances, allowing its young and older fans to truly experience the total musical package as the pumping crowd is wrapped into a high-energy, free-flowing show that leaves fans with a positive reaction,” states the group’s biography.

Through the Roots formed in 2008, and it did not take long for its career to take off.

“TTR quickly captured music fans’ attention all over the West Coast as the band rose in popularity and became a must-see show while sharing the stage the past six years with highly respected groups like Rebelution, Iration, The Green, Pepper, Passafire, Tribal Seeds, Natural Vibrations, Fortunate Youth and Alborosie in various venues across the United States,” continues the bio.

The performance begins at 10 p.m., and is open to guests over the age of 21.

Tickets are available for $15 in advance and $17 on the day of the show. Purchase tickets and learn more online at http://www.montbleuresort.com.

The venus is located at 55 U.S. 50 in Stateline.

— Lake Tahoe Action