ALO, Chris Robinson Brotherhood highlight epic music weekend at North Tahoe | SierraSun.com

CRYSTAL BAY, Nev. — Prior to ALO’s South Shore concert series performance this coming summer, when they will collaborate with Jack Johnson, the rock ensemble will take the stage at North Lake Tahoe on Friday, Feb. 17.

“ALO is more than a band. It’s a musical relationship that has endured for over two decades, with band members playing in numerous projects together and apart,” states the group’s online biography.

After the band released the album “Sounds Like This” in early 2012, vocalist Zach Gill went on tour with singer-songwriter Jack Johnson while guitarist Dan Lebowitz traveled with Phil Lesh of the Grateful Dead, bassist Steve Adams recorded with Nicki Bluhm & The Gramblers and drummer Dave Brogan collaborated with Mokie.

The four reunited and released another full-length album, “Tangle of Time,” in October of 2015.

“More than previous releases, ‘Tangle of Time’ really taps into what makes ALO unique. It’s that special blend of classic songwriting and the ability to stretch out jams and distill dance floor grooves,” continues the bio. “Its heartfelt lyrics that make you smile, reflect and just want to sing along either way. It’s four great musicians who all write and sing. And four friends who’ve been through a lot together and still support, challenge and inspire one another.”

Also, a fun fact: Did you know that ALO stands for “Animal Liberation Orchestra”? Visit alomusic.com to learn more.

Big-time music this weekend

ALO’s performance kicks off an epic 3-night weekend at the CBC, with a Saturday performance by Elephant Revival sandwiched between concerts from ALO and Sunday’s Chris Robinson Brotherhood show.

Check out our Your Tahoe Weekend calendar for a bit more about Saturday’s show.

As for Sunday,Feb. 19, the psychedelic, blues rock band’s latest full-length album debuted in July 2016.

“When the Chris Robinson Brotherhood headed into the studio to begin recording their new album, ‘Anyway You Love, We Know How You Feel,’ no one knew just what to expect,” states the band’s online biography. “These would be the band’s first recordings with new drummer Tony Leone, their first since the departure of founding bassist Mark ‘Muddy’ Dutton, and their first time producing themselves.”

Chris Robinson Brotherhood formed in 2011 after singer Chris Robinson’s band The Black Crowes went on hiatus.

“Ego takes a backseat to community in the CRB, where collaboration carries the day,” continues the bio. “Rather than coming into the studio with a collection of finished songs for this album as he had in the past, Robinson would present the group with sketches — a verse and melody here, a chorus and chord progression there — and let the band follow its collective muse to bring the music to life, a process he likens to putting an engine into the chassis of an old race car.”

The five-member band’s Sunday performance begins at 9 p.m. at the CBC. Visit chrisrobinsonbrotherhood.com to learn more.