Christian music sensation Julie Elias performing Friday at Lake Tahoe | SierraSun.com

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — On Friday, Dec. 23, at 7 p.m., Christian music sensation Julie Elias will lead a festive and family friendly hometown Christmas concert for the Incline Village community.

The evening at The Village Church will include many Christmas songs, both new and known in a concert setting.

This night will also feature some of Julie’s favorite musicians, players from the Reno Philharmonic and guest soloist Justin Adams, a renown baritone singer and worship leader from Colorado who has sung and recorded with Julie all over the country.

“I love music and where my life has led me so being able to bring my passion back to the town where I grew up is very special,” says Julie. “The older I get the more I am grateful for being able to live in such a beautiful place and be able to come home to this community, especially at Christmas.”

Elias primarily plays an Indie pop and Indie rock style of worship music, according to her biography, and has released four studio albums, including the September 2015 release of “Unbroken.”

She also organizes teen girl conferences for her nonprofit, Aurora Ministries, where she sings but also speaks on rejection and beauty.

One thing that Julie loves most about music is the connection with people.

“Music moves people in ways other things can’t. I love sharing my journey and hearing how it compares and inspires others,” she says. “The potential to reach people through great music with a message of God’s love is huge. I consider it a massive privilege and I can’t wait for what He has planned next.”

The Village Church is located at 736 McCourry Blvd. in Incline Village. Visit http://www.thevillagechurchnv.org to learn more.