Funk-rock group Galactic returning Sunday to North Tahoe | SierraSun.com

CRYSTAL BAY, Nev. — The Crystal Bay Casino is going out of this world once again on Sunday, Feb. 12, as the venue once again welcomes funk-rock band Galactic at 9 p.m.

Galactic — which was announced recently as one of the headlining artists at this summer’s High Sierra Music Festival — formed over two decades ago, exploring the possibilities of their collective musical abilities.

“Since then, the seminal New Orleans band has consistently pushed artistic boundaries on the road and in the studio, approaching their music with open ears and drawing inspiration as much from the sounds bubbling up from their city’s streets as they do from each other,” states the group’s online biography.

In what’s become recent tradition, the band has performed sell-out shows in the CBC’s Crown Room each winter, usually in February or early March, and often on Sundays.

Galactic’s most recent full-length release, “Into the Deep,” debuted in July 2015.

“On ‘Into the Deep,’ the band members look within themselves instead, drawing inspiration from people and ideas that have long been close to their hearts — and, in turn, close to the development of their unique sound,” continues the bio. “Shot through with soul, funk, blues and rock, the result is an organic riff on elements of Galactic’s past, filtered through the lens of where they’re headed.”

If you’re a fan of The Revivalists and plan to attend the group’s concert on Friday, chances are you’ll enjoy Galactic’s gig as well — the former’s vocalist is featured on multiple Galactic tracks.

Guests can jam out to Galactic for $30, plus ticket fees. Visit http://www.galacticfunk.com to learn more about the band.