North Tahoe New Year’s: North Mississippi Allstars headline the fun | SierraSun.com

After parties: Both nights for free in the Red Room

CRYSTAL BAY, Nev. — North Mississippi Allstars will headline North Lake Tahoe’s largest New Year’s Eve celebration at the Crystal Bay Casino with their blues-infused rock ‘n’ roll for two consecutive nights, beginning Friday, Dec. 30.

Sons of Memphis rock legend Jim Dickinson, brothers Luther and Cody formed the band in 1996 and released their first album, “Shake Hands With Shorty,” in 2000.

“Their debut proved to be a success and earned them a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Blues Album. After earning two more Grammy nominations in the same category for ‘51 Phantom’ and ‘Electric Blue Watermelon,’ the North Mississippi Allstars earned the reputation as one of the most intriguing acts to merge from the loam of Southern blues and roots rock,” states the band’s online biography.

Luther and Cody pursued different projects in 2008 before reuniting in 2010 to record “Keys to the Kingdom” after their father passed away.

“Jim had always told them, ‘You need to be playing music together. You are better together than you will ever be apart,’” continues the bio. The duo has since released four albums, including 2015’s “Freedom & Dreams.”

Friday’s show will feature Monophonics as special guests, followed by a free after party in the casino’s Red Room with Mojo Green.

North Mississippi Allstars returns to the CBC’s famed Crown Room on New Year’s Eve for a 10 p.m. show.

John Medeski and Marc Broussard will join the band to ring in the new year, and Reno-Tahoe favorites Jelly Bread will kick off 2017 with a free after-party in the Red Room.