Reno Jazz Orchestra holiday show coming to Squaw Valley | SierraSun.com

The spirit of Christmas will come to life this weekend as the 17-piece Reno Jazz Orchestra and Pat Ester’s Gospel Choir bring Christmas favorites, jazz, and soul — with a few surprises mixed in — for three performances of feel good, “get ready for the holidays” music and song.

Each year the Orchestra presents a holiday show with a new theme; this year it’s a festive combination of jazz and gospel.

“When we decided to produce A Gospel Christmas for this year’s Jazz for the Holidays performances it was an easy decision to ask established Reno entertainer Pat Esters to get the ‘best of the best’ for this year’s gospel choir,” said Chuck Reider, music director for the Reno Jazz Orchestra. “Joining the choir to perform with them is keyboardist John Palmore who will add that gospel organ feel that brings it all home.”

The first shows are Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 18 at 2 p.m., both at the University of Nevada, Reno’s Nightingale Hall.

The final show on Wednesday, Dec. 21, takes place at 7 p.m. at the Olympic Village Lodge in Squaw Valley.

Tickets are available online at RenoJazzOrchestra.org for all three shows.

“We draw great inspiration from each other,” Reider said as he referred to the Gospel Choir. This show is like nothing you ever experienced before. It speaks to lovers of jazz and holiday music.”

