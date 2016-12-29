Ring in 2017 with all-ages parties at Resort at Squaw Creek | SierraSun.com

Tickets: $120 for grand celebration and dinner; $49 for grand celebration only, $95 for kids party, $35 for teen party

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — The Resort at Squaw Creek kicking off the new year with a bang by hosting three parties on Saturday, Dec. 31 — and each caters to adults, kids or teens.

All partygoers will be treated to a gourmet dinner, live music and entertainment, dancing and more.

Squaw Creek’s Grand Celebration (for adults 21+) features the Brass Knuckles Swing Band, a balloon drop and champagne toast, among other fun things. Guests may come for dinner at 7 p.m. or arrive at 9 p.m. for the party only.

The Kid’s Night Out NYE party will occur at the same time and is full of age-appropriate fun, including crafts, a kid-friendly DJ, balloon drop, dinner and late-night movie. Meanwhile, the Teens Night Out Bash will feature pizza, mocktails, games and music.

The events mark the culmination of resort’s 12th annual Magical Memories celebration, which features sunset snowshoe tours, art and wine events, holiday dinners and more.

Visit squawcreek.com/magical-memories.php to learn more about all the events (Magical Memories ends Jan. 3), and to purchase tickets for Saturday’s festivities. The resort is located at 400 Squaw Creek Road in Olympic Valley.