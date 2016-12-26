SnowGlobe music festival returns at South Tahoe this week | SierraSun.com

There is no on-site parking: Check out http://www.snowglobemusicfestival.com for information on shuttles and public transportation.

Pack appropriately: SnowGlobe is cold. And we mean really cold. Prepare for all conditions — snow could be falling while you’re enjoying the festival. We recommend bringing layers so you can bundle accordingly.

Things to know before you go

It’s almost here — the music festival you’ve been waiting for all year: SnowGlobe 2016. Specializing in electronic dance music, the party kicks off Thursday, Dec. 29, and continues through Saturday, Dec. 31.

During its first year a mere five years ago, festival-goers showed up to Lake Tahoe Community College for three days of bass-bumping music.

The party has grown to more than twice its original size, and expands this year to a new field located on the same property, on which several thousand people are expected to attend.

In order to best prep for SnowGlobe 2016, we give you the low down on headliners and musicians to keep your eyes on.

The Chainsmokers

Fresh off the release of their hot single “Closer,” which features singer-songwriter Halsey and debuted earlier this year, duo Alex Pall and Drew Taggart are making their SnowGlobe debut.

The Chainsmokers have had quite the notable year: notching three Grammy Awards nominations, including one for Best New Artist, the artists’ three 2016 signature singles — “Roses,” “Don’t Let Me Down” and “Closer” — were certified multi-platinum. And the success comes quite quickly: the two were introduced in 2012, and have recorded two major EPs in the last 14 months.

In 2014 The Chainsmokers transitioned from remixers to creating their own material, and their 2015 EP “Bouquet” was met with acclaim.

“We’ve always approached our music with the idea we’re making it for ourselves and our friends. We’re amazed that fans all over the world have also been willing to embrace that concept,” said Pall.

Catch him and Taggart headlining the festival on Thursday, Dec. 29.

Flume

The Australian DJ returns to SnowGlobe Music Festival for the second time — he last headlined the party back in 2014. The record producer and musician released his first EP in 2011, which featured the hit track “Sleepless.”

Harley Edward Streten, known professionally by his alias, Flume, followed the song’s success with his self-titled solo album a year later. Earlier this year the artist debuted his second record, “Skin,” noted for “Never Be Like You,” which features vocals from Canadian singer-songwriter Kai.

Flume headlines SnowGlobe on Thursday, Dec. 29.

Major Lazer

Comprised of Diplo, Walshy Fire and Jillionaire, Major Lazer began in 2008 as a dancehall project of Diplo’s. Eight years later, the group is now known for musical collaborations that transcend genre classification.

Their third studio album, “Peace Is The Mission,” released in the summer of 2015 and boasts the hit single “Lean On,” featuring DJ Snake and MØ. The track is the most successful independent song of all time and one of a few videos to reach over one billion YouTube views.

Somehow Major Lazer found a way to follow up such success with even more acclaim: this summer the trio released “Cold Water” featuring Justin Bieber, and, once again, MØ. The song received over one billion streams across Spotify, Soundcloud, YouTube and Pandora — a seeming trend for the group.

Major Lazer headlines the festival on Friday, Dec. 30.

ODESZA

Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight met at Western Washington University and began recording together not long after. The duo released their first full-length album, “Summer’s Gone,” in the fall of 2012 and rose to recognition with “How Did I Get Here” and “IPlayYouListen.”

ODESZA’s sophomore album, “In Return,” released in 2014 — the same year their remix of Pretty Lights’ “Lost and Found” was featured on the “Divergent” soundtrack and the two made their first appearance at SnowGlobe Music Festival.

During the past two years, ODESZA skyrocketed in popularity. Now with performances at Coachella, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Sasquatch and more festivals under their belt, the duo returns to South Shore for a headlining SnowGlobe gig on New Year’s Eve.

Poolside

These up-and-comers aren’t one of the four main headliners, but they’re a duo you should definitely keep your eye on.

California-based Filip Nikolic and Jeffrey Paradise released their debut album “Pacific Standard Time” in 2012, the same year they first played SnowGlobe. Poolside has notched additional festival appearances over the years at prominent festivals like Coachella.

Their newest single, “And The Sea,” premiered this past summer in preparation for their new album, expected to drop in 2017. Don’t miss Poolside’s 2016 SnowGlobe performance on Saturday, Dec. 31.

