Tahoe Chamber Music Society to host oboist Jesse Rex Barrett | SierraSun.com

The Tahoe Chamber Music Society is pleased to welcome back oboist Jesse Rex Barrett for a performance of oboe quartet repertoire on Sunday, July 16th.

Barrett is a member of the Reno Chamber Orchestra, and is from the Bay Area, where he performs in the Symphony Napa Valley, Townsend Opera Players, and Merced Symphony. He performed last year with the International Chamber Orchestra of Puerto Rico in its very first season.

He will be joined in the performance by Reno Philharmonic Concertmaster Ruth Lenz, Reno Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra Principal Violist Dustin Budish, and Tahoe Chamber Music Society Artistic Director Cellist Eileen Brownell.

The concert will take place at 2:30 p.m. at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church in Incline Village. Admission is free of charge.