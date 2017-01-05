Tahoe music: ‘80s hair metal on display Saturday at the CBC | SierraSun.com

Tahoe music: ‘80s hair metal on display Saturday at the CBC
January 5, 2017
If you go
What: Metal Shop
When: Saturday, Jan. 7, 10 p.m.
Where: Crystal Bay Club Casino
Tickets: Free
Info: crystalbaycasino.com
CRYSTAL BAY, Nev. — San Francisco-based ‘80s rock tribute Metal Shop makes the trek to North Shore’s Crystal Bay Casino to headline a night of music on Saturday, Jan. 7.
“With a song list centered around the fun and exciting rock sounds of the MTV ‘80s, Metal Shop will have your party dancing the night away like never before,” states the band’s online biography.
Influenced by a variety of artists including Bon Jovi, Def Leppard, Journey, AC/DC, Van Halen, Alice in Chains, Foreigner, Joan Jett, Billy Idol and much more, Metal Shop performs everything from classic rock to ‘80s hits and even MTV-era hair metal.
“If you grew up during this great era when the music was all about having fun, then Metal Shop will transport you right back to your high school prom!” continues the bio.
Composed of lead vocalist Desmond Starchild, lead guitarist Ziggy Chipotle, bass guitarist Rodd Trapeez and percussionist Rockin’ Rick, four-member Metal Shop plays a setlist including hits like “Rebel Yell,” “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” “Livin’ On A Prayer” and “Pour Some Sugar On Me.”
Learn more about Metal Shop at http://www.metalshopsf.com, or interact with the band on Facebook.
