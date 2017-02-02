The Motet bringing the Friday funk to Tahoe, with a fun taxi ride to follow | SierraSun.com

Colorado-based funk group The Motet will bring some sweet soul to the North Shore of Lake Tahoe — like only they know how — on Friday, Feb. 3.

The Crystal Bay Casino welcomes the seven-member band at 9 p.m. in famed Crown Room, so get ready to dance the night away to songs like “The Fountain,” “Rynodub” and “The Truth.”

“You can’t take the funk, and The Motet bring it on hard with a signature style that slaps you in the face with sounds that are fresh and unique,” states the band’s Facebook biography.

The Motet’s newest album, “Totum,” dropped in July 2016, featuring sounds reminiscent of The Commodores and Earth, Wind & Fire, while staying true to current funk trends.

The album was also produced by Lettuce and Soulive guitarist Eric Krasno — and each song is steeped in The Motet’s signature style “that slaps you in the face with sounds that are fresh and unique,” according to the band.

“The future of funk is clear on The Motet’s brand new studio album, ‘Totem.’ The recent addition of singer Lyle Divinsky, who joined the band in early 2016, fans the flames of this already hot band,” continues the Facebook bio.

Divinsky joins drummer Dave Watts, keyboardist Joey Porter, bassist Garrett Sayers, guitarist Ryan Jalbert, Gabriel Mervine on trumpet and Drew Sayers on saxophone.

“There was a month and a half between the time I joined the band and when we went into the studio,” Divinsky explains on the CBC website. “I wound up writing the lyrics and melodies to four songs, and re-wrote the lyrics to two. It gave me and the band an opportunity to really connect musically. We’re deeply proud of this album and it’s very exciting to have this new material to push out as we begin this next phase of The Motet’s journey.”

Learn more about the gig at http://www.crystalbaycasino.com, and interact with the band on Facebook or visit http://www.themotet.com.

Then ,after The Motet’s performance, be sure to head over to the casino’s famed Red Room to catch a free after-party show with Great American Taxi.

“Great American Taxi are a rock & roll classic, a timeless mixture of gutsy pop, calloused hand country, blue-eyed R&B, and bare-knuckle barroom chooglin’ with songs for the everyman and woman grinding out the working week and anxious to shuffle the day’s cares away,” according to the band’s bio.

Learn more about the band — and its latest album, “Dr. Feelgood’s Traveling Medicine Show,” at greatamericantaxi.com.