Under Tahoe’s Thumb: Karl Denson bringing his Tiny Universe to CBC | SierraSun.com

CRYSTAL BAY, Nev. — If you’re a huge fan of The Rolling Stones, you will certainly want to be at the Crystal Bay Casino on Saturday, Jan. 28, for a jazz-rocking performance by Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe.

“Karl, who now serves as saxophonist in The Rolling Stones, is fresh off a tour with the legendary rock band that included the highest grossing concert festival of all time, Desert Trip in Indio, California,” states the musician’s online biography.

From 2009’s “Shake It Out” and “Where It Counts” to 2014’s “My Baby (feat. Nicki Bluhm),” guests are sure to spend the night grooving to Denson’s upbeat tunes.

“Audiences can also expect a handful of KDTU’s super-charged covers by the likes of Prince, The White Stripes and Beastie Boys,” continues the biography.

Seven-member Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe includes Denson, in addition to guitarist DJ Williams, drummer Alan Evans, bassist Chris Stillwell, keyboardist David Veith, trumpeter Chris Littlefield and ace slide/lap steel guitarist Seth Freeman.

The band’s newest studio album is expected later this year, and follows full-length releases “New Ammo” and “Brother’s Keeper.”

Tickets for the 9 p.m. show are available in advance for $25, and climb to $30 on the day of the performance. Sales do not include fees and are conducted through the Crystal Bay Club Casino website.

Learn more about Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe at http://www.karldenson.us, or interact with the group on Facebook.