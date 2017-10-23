How many World Cup skiers does it take to build a snowman?
October 23, 2017
The creation was short lived because, let's be honest, the landing flats of a ski jump being used by children isn't an ideal spot for a snowman. Still, members of the U.S. Nordic Combined Ski Team, in town for a Saturday night, Oct. 21, fundraiser and a Saturday morning camp with young local athletes, put Friday night's snowfall to use as they waited to dole out advice to up-and-coming skiers.
