Reno’s The Novelists play the Valhalla Tahoe Boathouse Theatre | SierraSun.com

Reno’s The Novelists play the Valhalla Tahoe Boathouse Theatre
July 24, 2017
IF YOU GO …
What: The Novelists
When: Wednesday, July 26, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Valhalla Tahoe Boathouse Theatre
Tickets: $20-$35
Local entertainment takes the stage on South Shore as Nevada-based group The Novelists performs at Valhalla Tahoe on Wednesday, July 26.
“The Novelists are a nationally touring folk pop group from Reno, showcasing classic covers, cliffhanger original stories, multiple lead singers and signature four-part harmonies,” states the Valhalla Tahoe website.
“The Novelists have become a mainstay on the West Coast festival, college and house concert circuits and are planning several national tours throughout 2017.”
Over the course of their time as a band, members of The Novelists have performed alongside acts, including Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, John Prine, and Daryl Stuermer of Genesis.
The subject matter of The Novelists songs is just as diverse as the artists with whom they have shared the stage.
“An elderly couple stands precariously on the railing of a 17-floor balcony … two teenagers unknowingly choose a murder scene for their parking date, and a young man throws off the shackles of a bullish creature. These are just a sample of the scenes in which you’ll find yourself immersed when you listen to The Novelists,” states the band’s online biography.
Catch the quartet at Valhalla Tahoe’s Boathouse Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on July 26.
Tickets range from $20-$35 and are available online at http://www.valhallatahoe.com.
The venue is located at 3 Emerald Bay Road in South Lake Tahoe.
— Lake Tahoe Action
