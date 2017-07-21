Science fiction convention coming to Hard Rock Lake Tahoe in September | SierraSun.com

For the most part, the closest Lake Tahoe gets to science fiction is Tahoe Tessie.

But Sept. 29-Oct. 1, the first SciFi-Fantasy Con is coming to the Hard Rock Hotel Lake Tahoe.

Signed on for the convention, are Nicki Clyne of “Battlestar Galactica,” Gigi Edgley of “Farscape,” Michele Specht of the Web series “Star Trek Continues” and Diane Franklin, who appeared in “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.”

Steam House Entertainment is moving its convention from Modesto to Lake Tahoe, according to director Joe Cahill.

“The hottest up-and-coming designers, and an exclusive slice of the Geek fashionable elite” are in store for convention goers, Cahill said. “Our mission of multicultural arts promotion, ethnic diversity, and positive image remain strong, and we are proud to bring our event to Lake Tahoe.”

Open calls for volunteers and staff will take place in early August. Anyone interested in getting involved as a sponsor, designer, member of the press, or volunteer should contact steamcoffees@gmail.com

For more information, visit http://www.steamhousecoffeeco.com