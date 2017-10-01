Skynnyn Lynnyrd: A Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd performs at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa

Go back to the classic rock era with a performance from a tribute to one of the genre’s frontrunners on Sunday, Oct. 1, at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa.

“Skynnyn Lynnyrd has committed the past 11+ years building this project, learning, studying and breaking down the ‘Classic’ Lynyrd Skynyrd songs. Nobody performs them better than Skynnyn Lynnyrd,” states the band’s online biography.

Skynnyn Lynnyrd is comprised of musicians Larry Woodruff, Curt Posthuma, Chris Durham, Jason Miller, Brad Andersohn, Wade Olson, Mike Klepic, Debra Lee Andersohn and Heather Rose.

“The group is committed to carrying on and performing the original music in the exact same manner it was played and performed by the great Lynyrd Skynyrd as a national tribute band; they are recognized by many of the top promoters as the best Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute in the country,” continues the bio.

Skynnyn Lynnyrd’s repertoire includes 30 hits from the classic rock band, such as “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Gimme Three Steps,” “Free Bird” and “Simple Man.”

“Every performance is nostalgic; the band will take you back to a time and era when the world was different,” concludes the bio.

