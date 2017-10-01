Skynnyn Lynnyrd: A Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd performs at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa
October 1, 2017
Go back to the classic rock era with a performance from a tribute to one of the genre’s frontrunners on Sunday, Oct. 1, at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa.
“Skynnyn Lynnyrd has committed the past 11+ years building this project, learning, studying and breaking down the ‘Classic’ Lynyrd Skynyrd songs. Nobody performs them better than Skynnyn Lynnyrd,” states the band’s online biography.
Skynnyn Lynnyrd is comprised of musicians Larry Woodruff, Curt Posthuma, Chris Durham, Jason Miller, Brad Andersohn, Wade Olson, Mike Klepic, Debra Lee Andersohn and Heather Rose.
“The group is committed to carrying on and performing the original music in the exact same manner it was played and performed by the great Lynyrd Skynyrd as a national tribute band; they are recognized by many of the top promoters as the best Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute in the country,” continues the bio.
Skynnyn Lynnyrd’s repertoire includes 30 hits from the classic rock band, such as “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Gimme Three Steps,” “Free Bird” and “Simple Man.”
“Every performance is nostalgic; the band will take you back to a time and era when the world was different,” concludes the bio.
Recommended Stories For You
Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are available through the MontBleu website (www.montbleuresort.com) for $10, plus tax and fees.
The venue is located at 55 U.S. 50 in Stateline.
Learn more about Skynnyn Lynnyrd at http://www.turnupfreebird.com or on the band’s Facebook page (@skynnynlynnyrd).
— Lake Tahoe Action
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Entertainment
- SciFi-Fantasy fun: Hard Rock Hotel and Casino’s first comic con features celebrities and more
- How to make a great cup of coffee for National Coffee Day
- Burlesque show ‘Beautiful Anarchy’ returns to South Lake Tahoe
- ABC’s ‘Modern Family’ films season nine premiere in South Lake Tahoe
- Burlesque entertainment at Whiskey Dick’s Saloon in South Shore of Lake Tahoe