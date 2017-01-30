Tahoe Top Five: Eateries share favorite recipes to re-create at home | SierraSun.com

Have an idea for a future Tahoe Top Five? Email Reporter Cassandra Walker at cwalker@sierrasun.com .

Last week, we started the first in a five-part series encompassing one entire Tahoe Top Five — featuring food and drink recipes from five North Tahoe-Truckee chefs/restaurants.

Recently, the Sierra Sun launched “Tahoe Top Five,” a weekly list feature spanning topics such as dining, entertainment, outdoor recreation , health & wellness and more, all focused on the unique nature of the Tahoe-Truckee lifestyle.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Tahoe-Truckee, a snow-mecca set among breathtaking Sierra Nevada views, offers a dining scene that will make you feel right at home … if you had a live-in gourmet chef.

From cozy eateries to swanky, upscale establishments, the region just about has it all. With that in mind, the Sierra Sun caught up this week with five local hotspots gracious enough to share a recipe of theirs so anyone can re-create a menu favorite from the comfort of home.

After trying your hand at the recipes, restaurant owners of course welcome you in to see how it compares to the real deal.

“It’s like when someone else makes you a sandwich,” said Luke Bill, who owns Old Town Tap with his wife, Marlena John. “It just tastes better when someone else makes it.”

With that, kicking things off this week are the folks at Old Town Tap.

The recipe: Bird in a Cage

From: Old Town Tap

Location: 10164 Donner Pass Rd. #1, Truckee

Learn more: http://www.oldtowntaptruckee.com

Old Town Tap is taking “pizzeria” to a new level, marrying old-school style with innovative new flavors in each craft cocktail and gourmet dish it serves.

Did we mention Old Town Tap has both wine and beer on tap, and soft-serve frozen deliciousness for dessert?

“This is our home,” said owner Marlena John. “We wanted to create this place and invite people to our home, so when you’re here you’re part of our family.”

Luke and Marlena say they treat every single person who enters as a friend. They’re transplants themselves (they moved to Truckee in 2015), so they welcome temporary-transplants and say everyone who comes to the restaurant is made to feel like a local.

Up-level your kitchen bartending skills with a house favorite cocktail, the Bird in a Cage — it holds true to Old Town Tap’s “everything in-house” preparation methods.

Trust us, it’s delicious.

Bird in a Cage

1.5 oz. Cimarrón Blanco tequila

1.5 oz. grapefruit juice

0.5 oz. honey syrup

0.25 oz. lime juice

1/8 oz. (or one barspoon) Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

1 dash Regan’s Orange Bitters

Directions:

Squeeze and strain pulp from grapefruit and lime — “It produces a better cocktail when you don’t have pulp all up in your juice,” Luke Bill said.

Mix 2 parts honey to 1 part water for honey syrup.

Fill a shaker with ice and shake 30 times, double strain (using a tea strainer to remove ice chips) into a coupe or martini glass.

Garnish with a grapefruit twisted rind.

