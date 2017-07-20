 A carnival, yoga festival, and dance party for your weekend | SierraSun.com

A carnival, yoga festival, and dance party for your weekend

Below are the Sierra Sun's picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.

Have an event you want considered for a future Your Tahoe Weekend calendar? Email Reporter Cassandra Walker at cwalker@sierrasun.com.

1. Truckee Carnival

Come one, come all to the California Carnival in Truckee featuring a Ferris wheel, giant slide, roller coaster, and many more rides.

When: Wednesday, July 19 – Sunday, July 23

Where: Truckee River Regional Park

Cost: $25 vouchers are redeemable for your choice of an unlimited ride wristband or 30 ride tickets, when purchased in advance. Fun Pack 30 tickets: $30; Unlimited Ride Wristband: $35

Online: http://www.tcfkids.org

2. Wanderlust Festival

Squaw Valley hosts the four-day event celebrating yoga, meditation, music, nature, and camaraderie.

When: Thursday, July 20 – Sunday, July 23

Where: Squaw Valley

Cost: $15 – $500

Online: http://www.wanderlust.com

3. 43rd Annual Truckee Antiques Show

The Truckee Annual Antiques & Vintage Sale will feature thousands of quality antiques and unique collectibles for sale, with proceeds benefitting the Truckee High School's Boosters Club.

When: Friday, July 21 – Sunday, July 23 | 10 a.m.

Where: Alder Creek Middle School

Cost: $6 admission

Online: http://www.tbcashows.info

4. Pacific Fine Arts Festival at Homewood

Homewood will showcase more than 30 artists' assortment of collectible arts and crafts in a variety of media.

When: Friday, July 21 | 10 a.m.

Where: Homewood Mountain Ski Resort

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.pacificfinearts.com

5. Her Mountain

The Specialized Bike Academy hosts two days of women's mountain bike adventure, including yoga and a wine mixer.

When: Saturday, July 22 – Sunday, July 23

Where: Northstar California Resort

Cost: $429

Online: http://www.northstarcalifornia.com

6. "Tahoe's Favorite Dance Party"

Tainted Love and an after-party with Sleeper Cell & ZoSo will hit the Crystal Bay Casino Saturday night for what's been called Tahoe's favorite dance party.

When: Saturday, July 22 | 9 p.m.

Where: Crystal Bay Club Casino Crown Room

Cost: $20 in advance, $25 at the door

Online: http://www.crystalbaycasino.com

7. FMX Motocross Event

The Hard Rock Casino transforms into an off-road sporting experience for the FMX Motocross Event including festival booths and interactive events.

When: Saturday, July 22 | 1-6 p.m.

Where: Hard Rock Casino Lake Tahoe

Cost: Adults: $20, Kids: $10

Online: http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com

8. Still-Life Watercolor Workshop

This intermediate to advanced watercolor workshop will cover wet in wet, wet on dry, layering, glazing, and negative painting techniques.

When: Saturday, July 22 | 2-4:30 p.m.

Where: Atelier Truckee

Cost: $65

Online: http://www.ateliertruckee.com

9. Truckee Community Farmer's Market

Every Sunday the Truckee Community Farmer's Market brings fresh local food from farms and producers within 125 miles of the Town of Truckee.

When: Sunday, July 23 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Coffeebar and Sears parking lot

Cost: Free event

Online: http://www.truckeefarmersmarket.org

10. Summer Music Sessions — Tracorum w/ Hibbity Dibbity

After enjoying a fun show at the Concerts at Commons Beach, head to Moe's Original BBQ to enjoy Hibbity Dibbity.

When: Sunday, July 23 | 9 p.m.

Where: Moe's Original BBQ

Cost: Free event

Online: http://www.visittahoecity.org

Cassandra Walker is a features and entertainment reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at cwalker@sierrasun.com, 530-550-2654 or @snow1cass.