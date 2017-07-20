A carnival, yoga festival, and dance party for your weekend | SierraSun.com

A carnival, yoga festival, and dance party for your weekend
July 20, 2017
Below are the Sierra Sun's picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.
1. Truckee Carnival
Come one, come all to the California Carnival in Truckee featuring a Ferris wheel, giant slide, roller coaster, and many more rides.
When: Wednesday, July 19 – Sunday, July 23
Where: Truckee River Regional Park
Cost: $25 vouchers are redeemable for your choice of an unlimited ride wristband or 30 ride tickets, when purchased in advance. Fun Pack 30 tickets: $30; Unlimited Ride Wristband: $35
Online: http://www.tcfkids.org
2. Wanderlust Festival
Squaw Valley hosts the four-day event celebrating yoga, meditation, music, nature, and camaraderie.
When: Thursday, July 20 – Sunday, July 23
Where: Squaw Valley
Cost: $15 – $500
Online: http://www.wanderlust.com
3. 43rd Annual Truckee Antiques Show
The Truckee Annual Antiques & Vintage Sale will feature thousands of quality antiques and unique collectibles for sale, with proceeds benefitting the Truckee High School's Boosters Club.
When: Friday, July 21 – Sunday, July 23 | 10 a.m.
Where: Alder Creek Middle School
Cost: $6 admission
Online: http://www.tbcashows.info
4. Pacific Fine Arts Festival at Homewood
Homewood will showcase more than 30 artists' assortment of collectible arts and crafts in a variety of media.
When: Friday, July 21 | 10 a.m.
Where: Homewood Mountain Ski Resort
Cost: Free
Online: http://www.pacificfinearts.com
5. Her Mountain
The Specialized Bike Academy hosts two days of women's mountain bike adventure, including yoga and a wine mixer.
When: Saturday, July 22 – Sunday, July 23
Where: Northstar California Resort
Cost: $429
Online: http://www.northstarcalifornia.com
6. "Tahoe's Favorite Dance Party"
Tainted Love and an after-party with Sleeper Cell & ZoSo will hit the Crystal Bay Casino Saturday night for what's been called Tahoe's favorite dance party.
When: Saturday, July 22 | 9 p.m.
Where: Crystal Bay Club Casino Crown Room
Cost: $20 in advance, $25 at the door
Online: http://www.crystalbaycasino.com
7. FMX Motocross Event
The Hard Rock Casino transforms into an off-road sporting experience for the FMX Motocross Event including festival booths and interactive events.
When: Saturday, July 22 | 1-6 p.m.
Where: Hard Rock Casino Lake Tahoe
Cost: Adults: $20, Kids: $10
Online: http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com
8. Still-Life Watercolor Workshop
This intermediate to advanced watercolor workshop will cover wet in wet, wet on dry, layering, glazing, and negative painting techniques.
When: Saturday, July 22 | 2-4:30 p.m.
Where: Atelier Truckee
Cost: $65
Online: http://www.ateliertruckee.com
9. Truckee Community Farmer's Market
Every Sunday the Truckee Community Farmer's Market brings fresh local food from farms and producers within 125 miles of the Town of Truckee.
When: Sunday, July 23 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Where: Coffeebar and Sears parking lot
Cost: Free event
Online: http://www.truckeefarmersmarket.org
10. Summer Music Sessions — Tracorum w/ Hibbity Dibbity
After enjoying a fun show at the Concerts at Commons Beach, head to Moe's Original BBQ to enjoy Hibbity Dibbity.
When: Sunday, July 23 | 9 p.m.
Where: Moe's Original BBQ
Cost: Free event
Online: http://www.visittahoecity.org
