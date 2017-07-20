A carnival, yoga festival, and dance party for your weekend | SierraSun.com

Below are the Sierra Sun's picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.

Have an event you want considered for a future Your Tahoe Weekend calendar? Email Reporter Cassandra Walker at cwalker@sierrasun.com.

1. Truckee Carnival

Come one, come all to the California Carnival in Truckee featuring a Ferris wheel, giant slide, roller coaster, and many more rides.

When: Wednesday, July 19 – Sunday, July 23

Where: Truckee River Regional Park

Cost: $25 vouchers are redeemable for your choice of an unlimited ride wristband or 30 ride tickets, when purchased in advance. Fun Pack 30 tickets: $30; Unlimited Ride Wristband: $35

Online: http://www.tcfkids.org

2. Wanderlust Festival

Squaw Valley hosts the four-day event celebrating yoga, meditation, music, nature, and camaraderie.

When: Thursday, July 20 – Sunday, July 23

Where: Squaw Valley

Cost: $15 – $500

Online: http://www.wanderlust.com

3. 43rd Annual Truckee Antiques Show

The Truckee Annual Antiques & Vintage Sale will feature thousands of quality antiques and unique collectibles for sale, with proceeds benefitting the Truckee High School's Boosters Club.

When: Friday, July 21 – Sunday, July 23 | 10 a.m.

Where: Alder Creek Middle School

Cost: $6 admission

Online: http://www.tbcashows.info

4. Pacific Fine Arts Festival at Homewood

Homewood will showcase more than 30 artists' assortment of collectible arts and crafts in a variety of media.

When: Friday, July 21 | 10 a.m.

Where: Homewood Mountain Ski Resort

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.pacificfinearts.com

5. Her Mountain

The Specialized Bike Academy hosts two days of women's mountain bike adventure, including yoga and a wine mixer.

When: Saturday, July 22 – Sunday, July 23

Where: Northstar California Resort

Cost: $429

Online: http://www.northstarcalifornia.com

6. "Tahoe's Favorite Dance Party"

Tainted Love and an after-party with Sleeper Cell & ZoSo will hit the Crystal Bay Casino Saturday night for what's been called Tahoe's favorite dance party.

When: Saturday, July 22 | 9 p.m.

Where: Crystal Bay Club Casino Crown Room

Cost: $20 in advance, $25 at the door

Online: http://www.crystalbaycasino.com

7. FMX Motocross Event

The Hard Rock Casino transforms into an off-road sporting experience for the FMX Motocross Event including festival booths and interactive events.

When: Saturday, July 22 | 1-6 p.m.

Where: Hard Rock Casino Lake Tahoe

Cost: Adults: $20, Kids: $10

Online: http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com

8. Still-Life Watercolor Workshop

This intermediate to advanced watercolor workshop will cover wet in wet, wet on dry, layering, glazing, and negative painting techniques.

When: Saturday, July 22 | 2-4:30 p.m.

Where: Atelier Truckee

Cost: $65

Online: http://www.ateliertruckee.com

9. Truckee Community Farmer's Market

Every Sunday the Truckee Community Farmer's Market brings fresh local food from farms and producers within 125 miles of the Town of Truckee.

When: Sunday, July 23 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Coffeebar and Sears parking lot

Cost: Free event

Online: http://www.truckeefarmersmarket.org

10. Summer Music Sessions — Tracorum w/ Hibbity Dibbity

After enjoying a fun show at the Concerts at Commons Beach, head to Moe's Original BBQ to enjoy Hibbity Dibbity.

When: Sunday, July 23 | 9 p.m.

Where: Moe's Original BBQ

Cost: Free event

Online: http://www.visittahoecity.org

Cassandra Walker is a features and entertainment reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at cwalker@sierrasun.com, 530-550-2654 or @snow1cass.