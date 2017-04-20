Alibi: ‘A story that checks out’ | SierraSun.com

Tahoe brewery and public house, Alibi Ale Works, continues to make headway on construction of their second taproom in downtown Truckee. As the vision comes to life, it showcases an open floor plan that lends itself to creating space to socialize.

Formerly housing the Bank of the West on Bridge Street, the grand building is more than 100 years old and is currently being renovated to convey Alibi's casual yet classy vibe, adding a 24-tap draught system pouring craft beers and cider, red and white wine, even kombucha, in addition to offering cold brew coffee, craft sodas and a food menu.

North Lake Tahoe locals and joint owners Kevin Drake and Rich Romo say their roots in home brewing fueled their passion to create a space for locals and visitors to unwind and be part of the community.

"We started as home brewers," Romo said. "Kevin and I had similar ambitions and different, complimentary skills so we decided to make Alibi happen."

“Our staff knows our regulars and their dogs, what they drink…it’s basically like ‘Cheers.’”Kevin Drakeco-owner Alaibi Ale Works

Why "Alibi"? – Because it's "a story that checks out," Drake said. "If you've got an alibi you're good, your story checks out."

In 2014, the pair opened their flagship pub in Incline Village and they've been receiving rave reviews ever since.

"The Incline location has been embraced by locals with so much support and enthusiasm," Drake said. "It has exceeded all expectations, that's for sure. We wanted to create that 'third space' for people; you have your home, your work, and then we're your pub."

Drake said his staff has experienced virtually no turnover, enhancing Alibi's signature hometown charm.

"Our staff knows our regulars and their dogs, what they drink … it's basically like 'Cheers'," Drake said.

"We don't have TVs all over the walls either, we want people to talk to each other and actually interact. The beer helps with that, too," Drake joked.

The new Truckee taproom will feature a small brewing system, as most of the fermentation will continue to take place at Alibi in Incline Village. True to the owners' passion for home brewing, the Truckee pub will also offer educational home brew classes every few months.

Drake and Romo pride themselves on nailing classic craft beers, as well as trying unusual brewing techniques to keep their suds fresh and close to home.

"Brewing with Tahoe water is important to us. But we're all about offering a variety.We like to frequently rotate different beers that are flavorful, but have lower alcohol content; they're easily session-able and go down smoothly," Drake said.

"Locals around here are active, they're not looking for really boozy beers; and neither are tourists coming up from sea level."

Alibi Ale Works in Truckee aims to be a comfortable space for people to enjoy live music, play board games and chat with strangers-turned-friends over locally made beer.

Until the grand opening, guests can visit Alibi Ale Works in Incline Village at 204 E. Enterprise St. to meet likeminded locals, savor beverages and participate in fun events planned each week:

Monday: Happy Hour all night

Tuesday: Trivia begins at 7p.m.

Wednesday: Pop-up sushi begins at 5p.m.

Sunday: Discount Growler Day

Cassandra Walker is a features and entertainment reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at cwalker@sierrasun.com, 530-550-2654 or @snow1cass.