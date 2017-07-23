The Lake Tahoe Dance Festival returns to Tahoe City and Truckee from July 26 – 28 | SierraSun.com

For the fifth year in a row, the Lake Tahoe Dance Festival will translate emotion through graceful movement set to beautiful music on an open-air performance stage for spectators to enjoy over the course of three days.

The Lake Tahoe Dance Festival will hit North Lake Tahoe from Wednesday, July 26 to Friday, July 28.

The Gatekeepers Museum Tahoe City and Truckee Amphitheater will each showcase works by James Graham Dance Theater, SFDanceWorks, and choreographers Constantine Baecher, Justin Peck, Christin Hanna, and Kristina Berger.

"This year's festival is a mix of classical, modern, and contemporary works in the beautiful outdoors," said the Lake Tahoe Dance Collective's Artistic director Christin Hanna.

Hanna trained with several prestigious choreographers, including dancing with the Joffrey Ballet School and American Ballet Theatre, before enjoying a busy freelance dance career.

She returned to Tahoe in 2008 and has produced over 15 performances. She and a longtime friend, Constantine Baecher, started the Lake Tahoe Dance Festival in 2013 and continue to collaborate on programming and artistic vision for the Lake Tahoe Dance Collective.

"Since founding the Lake Tahoe Dance Collective nine years ago, I have worked to create opportunities for professional dancers to teach and perform in nature, and present first-rate dance to both residents and visitors of the Lake Tahoe area," she said.

If you're looking to be inspired, to appreciate art through movement and sound, then look no further than the Lake Tahoe Dance Festival.

Each of the performances represents a deeply, well thought out message; from duet dances, performances exploring the challenges that face a relationship to the individual's personal journey through the ever-changing sense of self.

Dance Festival Lineup

Wednesday, July 26 | 5:30 p.m. | Gatekeeper's Museum

The Opening Night Gala Performance will kick off the festival, including food, wine, a silent art auction, and breathtaking performance.

Tickets: $50; seating provided.

Thursday, July 27 | 6 p.m. | Gatekeeper's Museum

The second show night of the festival will continue with incredible local and regional talent. Please bring a picnic blanket or low-back chair to enjoy the performance.

Tickets: Students/Seniors (65+) $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Adults: $25 in advance, $30 at the door.

Friday, July 28 | 6 p.m. | Truckee Amphitheater

Guests will enjoy the final evening of movement and music from the Truckee River Regional Park. Please bring a picnic blanket or low-back chair.

Tickets: Students/Seniors (65+) $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Adults: $25 in advance, $30 at the door.

Cassandra Walker is a features and entertainment reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at cwalker@sierrasun.com, 530-550-2654 or @snow1cass.