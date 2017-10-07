Cheers! Beers for autumn

Alibi Ale Works is a craft brewery located in Incline Village, Nev., on the North Shore of Lake Tahoe, as well as a public house and live music venue in downtown Truckee. They produce a wide range of frequently rotating beers with pure Lake Tahoe water, and their goal is to keep your taste buds intrigued with diverse and delicious flavors.

This is the season for pumpkin-flavored everything, warm flavors extra layers and some delicious, fall-inspired craft brews.

What could be better than 24 beers on tap? Twenty four good beers on tap; and readily available from the newly unveiled Alibi Public House in downtown Truckee.

"We tend brew very seasonally, meaning we brew with the seasons. Fall is definitely one of, if not our favorite season to brew for," said Kevin Drake, co-owner of Alibi Ale Works in Incline Village and Truckee.

The locals love Alibi's brews as much as the guys love creating them for locals and visitors.

"We love it here," said local Liz Kenny.

"Finally, there's a non-dirtball venue that isn't a dive bar. We are really into how rapidly they change up the beers, too," she said.

Drake said with fall being Oktoberfest season his team leans heavily on lagers, malt-forward flavors, and mentioned the barrel character from oak as a natural flavor fit for fall.

"In general, fall temperatures are cooler, people tend to want to move away from the lighter summer beers into the heartier fall beers. So we focus on flavors that are a little more malt-forward, and we tend to brew a lot of German lagers in late summer early fall, right now we have four fairly true to style German ones on tap and a couple more on the way," he added.

As the leaves turn color and a chill fills the air, the beer experts of Alibi Ale Works have shared their top five favorite beers of fall, be sure to stop by to try each one this season.

1. Indie IPA

Alibi's Indie IPA is everything you're looking for in a true, full-bodied IPA.

The bar describes this brew as being malt forward with a strong piney backbone.

It's got a lot of delicious hoppy flavor, but is smooth and perfect for fall.

2. Pinot Noir Barrel-Aged Rustic Rye

For an entirely new beer flavor experience, give this rye-based amber ale aged in pinot noir barrels a shot at the public house.

Red wine notes shine through this beer for a new flavor experience not typically associated with a craft beer.

This is definitely one to try if you're looking for malty, rye, and wine flavor profiles in your craft brew.

3. Nitro: Oatmeal Stout

For the dark beer lover, Alibi's Oatmeal Stout on nitro is the way to go.

It's rich, creamy, and smooth. A satisfying dark brew on a cold fall day.

This stout is brewed with three types of oats, and is a decadent treat.

4. Pilsner

Alibi specializes in German style lagers as the seasons get colder, currently featuring four true-to-style German beers for those of you looking to keep a lighter option in the mix this fall.

Alibi's Pilsner hits the spot for a nice, light beer with citrus flavors for a refreshing option that goes down easily.

5. Be On The Lookout

Two fall beers are currently en route to the bar and will make their appearance on the famed beer wall in the next couple weeks.

Be sure to try Alibi's Pumpkin Pie Bier, which is brewed with pumpkin, graham crackers, and lactose. It doesn't get much more fall inspired than that.

Also gracing North Lake Tahoe with its presence this fall is the Farmhouse Red beer, which is an oak-fermented, mixed-culture red ale, and a fall-time favorite.

Cassandra Walker is a features and entertainment reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at cwalker@sierrasun.com, 530-550-2654 or @snow1cass.