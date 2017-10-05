Fall fun in North Lake Tahoe
October 5, 2017
Below are the Sierra Sun's picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.
1. First Friday Artist Reception
Riverside Studios will host an artist reception to showcase a beautiful, weather-inspired journal by the popular PNW author, Hanna Viano. The high-quality lined journal will be available for purchase, signed by Hannah during the reception night only.
Where: Riverside Studios | 10076 Donner Pass Road, Truckee
When: Friday, Oct. 6 | 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Online: http://www.riversidestudios.com
2. "Meditation Saved my Life" with Phakyab Rinpoche
Learn from Tibetan Iama Phakyab Rinpoche on how meditation became an unconventional cure to life-threatening injuries he suffered during imprisonment in China.
Where: For Goodness Sake | 10157 Donner Pass Road, Truckee
When: Friday, Oct. 6 | 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Online: http://www.goodnesssake.org
3. Los Lobos in Concert
Spend the evening with East LA legends, Los Lobos, will bring their musical mastery to MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa for a fantastic show on Friday night.
Where: MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa | Stateline, Nev.
When: Friday, Oct. 6 | 9 p.m.
Cost: $40 per person
Online: http://www.montbleuresort.com
4. 14th Annual Downtown Truckee Wine, Walk & Shop
Meander through the streets of downtown Truckee sipping wine, sampling local food and shopping through local boutique stores and meeting the wonderful people who own and run them.
Where: Historic Downtown Truckee
When: Saturday, Oct. 7 | 12-4 p.m.
Cost: $40 in advance, $45 day-of
Online: http://www.truckeewinewalk.com
5. Crepe Paper Marigold Workshop
Atelier Truckee will teach students to make crepe paper peony flowers with all necessary supplies to start a project and work on it more at home.
Where: Atelier Truckee | 10128 Donner Pass Road, Truckee
When: Saturday, Oct. 7 | 1:30 p.m.
Cost: $98
Online: http://www.ateliertruckee.com
6. Tails on the Trails: Healthy Parks Healthy People Trail Series
Run with your dog in a timed race benefiting the Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation. Courses are 10K, 5K and one mile, and runners can celebrate with their furry companions afterward.
Where: Hidden Valley Regional Park | 4740 Parkway Drive, Reno, Nev.
When: Saturday, Oct. 7 | 9 a.m.
Cost: $15 – $45 depending on race
Online: http://www.bit.ly/2xdNlgW
7. Fall Fish Festival
Get a close-up look at the naturally dramatic and colorful spawning behaviors of Kokanee salmon from Taylor Creek and the Stream Profile Chamber during the family friendly Fall Fish Festival.
Where: Taylor Creek, South Lake Tahoe
When: Saturday, Oct. 7 – Sunday, Oct. 8 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Online: http://www.bit.ly/2xtb7Kd
8. 23rd Annual Oktoberfest
Camp Richardson Resort offers family-friendly activities, souvenir beer mugs and plenty of delicious food during their Oktoberfest celebration this Saturday.
Where: Camp Richardson Resort | 1900 Jameson Beach Road, South Lake Tahoe
When: Saturday, Oct. 7 – Sunday, Oct. 8
Cost: Free to attend, items for purchase.
Online: http://www.camprichardson.com
9. Aromatherapy Workshop: Essential Oils for your Health and Well-Being
Learn from certified aromatherapist, April Murrel, during a fun and hands-on class teaching the physical, mental and emotional health benefits of essential oils.
Where: Well Being Tahoe | 8571 North Lake Blvd., Kings Beach
When: Sunday, Oct. 8 | 1 p.m.
Cost: $35
Online: http://www.wellbeingtahoe.com
10. The Pumpkin Patch
The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe, has guests choose their perfect pumpkin, make candy apples and enjoy hot apple cider while painting their pumpkins with family and creating lovely fall decorations.
Where: The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe | 13031 Ritz Carlton Highlands Court, Truckee
When: Sunday, Oct. 8 | 1-5 p.m.
Cost: Pricing varies.
Online: http://www.ritzcarlton.com
