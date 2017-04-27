Your Tahoe Weekend: Golf season gets underway, Magic Beans, a Fab Fashion Show and more | SierraSun.com

Below are the Sierra Sun's picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.

Have an event you want considered for a future Your Tahoe Weekend calendar? Email Reporter Cassandra Walker at cwalker@sierrasun.com.

1. Ponderosa Golf Course Opens

Ponderosa will open for spring and summer golf this Friday. Until the course is fully open, tee time fees will be discounted and guests can go around as many times as they'd like, space permitting.

When: Friday, April 28 | 9a.m.

Where: Ponderosa Golf Course

Cost: $20

Online: http://www.ponderosagolfcoursetruckee.com

2. Zumba with Nancy Taylor Kahle Community Center

Enjoy your fitness program by incorporating Latin, belly dancing and hip hop styles with Zumba ZIN certified instructor Nancy Taylor multiple times a week.

When: Friday, April 28 | 10:15a.m.

Where: Kahle Community Center

Cost: Drop in: $10

Online: http://www.nancytaylor.zumba.com

3. The Miguel Jimenez Quartet

Enjoy a delicious meal and the fun social atmosphere found at Moody's Bistro as you enjoy the musical sounds of The Miguel Jimenez Quartet.

When: Friday, April 28 | 8:30p.m.

Where: Moody's Bistro, Bar & Beats

Cost: Free entertainment

Online: http://www.moodysbistro.com

4. Wine Tasting Daily

Learn about and sample varietals and current cheese selections each day at Uncorked in downtown Truckee.

When: Daily

Where: Uncorked Truckee

Cost: Free tasting

Online: http://www.teloswine.com

5. Public Housing Event: Mountain Housing Council of Tahoe Truckee

Community stakeholders are invited to collaborate in creating the community infrastructure to serve housing issues.

When: Saturday, April 29 | 8a.m.

Where: Truckee High School

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.townoftruckee.com

6. The Magic Beans

The Magic Beans will bring their "spacefunk" music to the Crystal Bay Club. They create original, modern dance tunes that are fun to watch and inclusive for many genres.

When: Saturday, April 29 | 10p.m.

Where: The Crystal Bay Club Casino Red Room

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.crystalbaycasino.com

7. The Improv at Harveys: Howie Nave

Howie Nave is a one-man-show during this entertaining improvisational comedy performance, all weekend long.

When: Friday, April 28 – Sunday, April 30 | 9p.m.

Where: The Cabaret Theater at Harveys Lake Tahoe

Cost: $25 – $30 + fees

Online: http://www.caesars.com

8. Beginning Wool Spinning

This workshop teaches the basics of spinning wool on a top whorl drop spindle using regional wool in a hands-on experience.

When: Sunday, April 30 | 10:30a.m. – 2:30p.m.

Where: Atelier Truckee

Cost: $78

Online: http://www.ateliertruckee.com

9. Spring Fab Fashion Show

Dress The Party in Truckee is hosting their first fashion show, call 530.536.5111 to make a reservation.

When: Sunday, April 30 | 12:30p.m.

Where: Dress The Party

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.dresstheparty.com

10. Obstacle Course

Truckee Donner Recreation & Park District will host a family-fun day of timed obstacle course laps against the current, paddle board push-ups and a basket ball free throw.

When: Sunday, April 30

Where: Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District Pool

Cost: $5

Online: http://www.tdrpd.org

Cassandra Walker is a features and entertainment reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at cwalker@sierrasun.com, 530-550-2654 or @snow1cass.