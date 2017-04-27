Your Tahoe Weekend: Golf season gets underway, Magic Beans, a Fab Fashion Show and more | SierraSun.com

Your Tahoe Weekend: Golf season gets underway, Magic Beans, a Fab Fashion Show and more
April 27, 2017
Below are the Sierra Sun's picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.
Have an event you want considered for a future Your Tahoe Weekend calendar? Email Reporter Cassandra Walker at cwalker@sierrasun.com.
1. Ponderosa Golf Course Opens
Ponderosa will open for spring and summer golf this Friday. Until the course is fully open, tee time fees will be discounted and guests can go around as many times as they'd like, space permitting.
When: Friday, April 28 | 9a.m.
Where: Ponderosa Golf Course
Cost: $20
Online: http://www.ponderosagolfcoursetruckee.com
2. Zumba with Nancy Taylor Kahle Community Center
Enjoy your fitness program by incorporating Latin, belly dancing and hip hop styles with Zumba ZIN certified instructor Nancy Taylor multiple times a week.
When: Friday, April 28 | 10:15a.m.
Where: Kahle Community Center
Cost: Drop in: $10
Online: http://www.nancytaylor.zumba.com
3. The Miguel Jimenez Quartet
Enjoy a delicious meal and the fun social atmosphere found at Moody's Bistro as you enjoy the musical sounds of The Miguel Jimenez Quartet.
When: Friday, April 28 | 8:30p.m.
Where: Moody's Bistro, Bar & Beats
Cost: Free entertainment
Online: http://www.moodysbistro.com
4. Wine Tasting Daily
Learn about and sample varietals and current cheese selections each day at Uncorked in downtown Truckee.
When: Daily
Where: Uncorked Truckee
Cost: Free tasting
Online: http://www.teloswine.com
5. Public Housing Event: Mountain Housing Council of Tahoe Truckee
Community stakeholders are invited to collaborate in creating the community infrastructure to serve housing issues.
When: Saturday, April 29 | 8a.m.
Where: Truckee High School
Cost: Free
Online: http://www.townoftruckee.com
6. The Magic Beans
The Magic Beans will bring their "spacefunk" music to the Crystal Bay Club. They create original, modern dance tunes that are fun to watch and inclusive for many genres.
When: Saturday, April 29 | 10p.m.
Where: The Crystal Bay Club Casino Red Room
Cost: Free
Online: http://www.crystalbaycasino.com
7. The Improv at Harveys: Howie Nave
Howie Nave is a one-man-show during this entertaining improvisational comedy performance, all weekend long.
When: Friday, April 28 – Sunday, April 30 | 9p.m.
Where: The Cabaret Theater at Harveys Lake Tahoe
Cost: $25 – $30 + fees
Online: http://www.caesars.com
8. Beginning Wool Spinning
This workshop teaches the basics of spinning wool on a top whorl drop spindle using regional wool in a hands-on experience.
When: Sunday, April 30 | 10:30a.m. – 2:30p.m.
Where: Atelier Truckee
Cost: $78
Online: http://www.ateliertruckee.com
9. Spring Fab Fashion Show
Dress The Party in Truckee is hosting their first fashion show, call 530.536.5111 to make a reservation.
When: Sunday, April 30 | 12:30p.m.
Where: Dress The Party
Cost: Free
Online: http://www.dresstheparty.com
10. Obstacle Course
Truckee Donner Recreation & Park District will host a family-fun day of timed obstacle course laps against the current, paddle board push-ups and a basket ball free throw.
When: Sunday, April 30
Where: Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District Pool
Cost: $5
Online: http://www.tdrpd.org
Cassandra Walker is a features and entertainment reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at cwalker@sierrasun.com, 530-550-2654 or @snow1cass.