Healthy for the holidays: Crustless, sugarless, flavorful pumpkin ‘pie’ | SierraSun.com

As we enter the “home stretch” (that’s Park and Rec’ talk for “Man, it’s almost Christmas”) activity around the indoor track and in the heated lap pool has intensified.

Apparently, TDRPD Fitness and Aquatic Center members are not waiting until the customary January 1st and New Year’s resolutions to get in shape. God bless them.

The chatter as folks pump iron or sweat it out on the elliptical machine is health-minded as well. People are always borrowing pens from the front desk to jot down healthy recipes as they swap calorie cutting secrets.

The only group not contributing seems to be what we call “The breakfast club” — those members who arrive at the gym or pool between 5:30 and 6 a.m. Apparently it is too early to talk about food at that hour.

This recipe takes an old favorite — pumpkin pie — and gets rid of old favorite — the crust. One-eighth of a pie (we are talking crust only) will set you back more than 300 calories.

Now if this crustless pie seems like too big a leap, consider then a graham cracker crust for your pumpkin pie. First of all, it’s better this way. Secondly, the graham cracker crust is only 145 calories for an eighth of a pie and the low fat prepared graham cracker crusts are even less.

In this recipe we also got rid of the sugar in the “pie” and replaced it with Stevia®. You really don’t need to use much, pumpkin in its own right is pretty sweet.

Just make sure you buy the 100% pure canned pumpkin and not the pie filling. Holidays notwithstanding, you don’t want it that sweet!

Crustless, sugarless pumpkin ‘pie’

Note: At TDRPD we made it in individual ramekins (containers), topped it with a dollop of whipped cream, and served it with rectangles of graham crackers to use as a “spoon.” Fantastic.

Ingredients:

one 9-inch pie pan or six 4-6 ounce ramekins

2 large eggs

1/4 cup granulated Stevia® or Splenda®

one 15-ounce can pumpkin puree

one 12-ounce can evaporated milk

1 & 1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. ground ginger

1/2 tsp. nutmeg

1/2 tsp. ground cloves

OR instead of the above spices use:

2 heaping tsp. pumpkin pie spice

Whipped cream or Cool Whip®

Graham crackers separated into rectangles

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray pie pan or ramekins with non-stick cooking spray. In a medium bowl whisk together eggs, sugar substitute and spices until well blended. Add pumpkin and milk to this mixture and stir until smooth. Pour into pie pan or ramekins. Bake for 45 minutes or until set in center.

This column comes courtesy of Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District staff, Fitness and Aquatic Center members, reminding us to eat responsibly during the holidays. For more information on how you can stay in shape during the winter months visit tdrpd.org.