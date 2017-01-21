Healthy Now in Truckee: Broccoli, mushroom and egg white frittata | SierraSun.com

Consider these words from British biophysicist Sir John Randall (1906-1984): “An egg is a chemical process, but it is not a mere chemical process. It is one that is going places — even when, in our world of chance and contingency, it ends up in an omelet and not in a chicken. Though it surely be a chemical process, we cannot understand it adequately without knowing the kind of chicken it has the power to become.”

Hmmm … wonder if Sir Randall is related to Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District’s fearless leader Steve Randall? And if so, should we not have an egg dispenser located next to the elliptical machine at the indoor fitness track? Do we not all want to become the chicken we were born to be?

You know, this is getting a little heavy for a park and rec’ column. Let’s get back to the topic started by Jennifer Boehm, our Community Recreation Center office manager. She came to work with these Special K crustless quiches, which are a good start in the right direction — eliminating the carbohydrates of the crust.

However, they did still contain fat and calories due to the cheese (of course) and the whole egg. Thus began the debate: egg whites versus the whole egg. Many people think in eliminating the yolk they are also eliminating the healthy properties of the egg.

Not so. What you are eliminating is the fat and calories and retaining a large amount of protein. An egg white has 17 calories versus 80 for the whole egg; zero fat versus six grams per whole egg; and still four grams of protein, or half the protein of the entire egg.

While garnering egg white recipes from the TDRPD fitness and aquatic center members, the women offered up various frittatas (really a crustless quiche), while the men seemed more apt to just scramble a bunch of whites for convenience sake.

Spoiler alert: A large egg white quiche or frittata is super easy to make and can be refrigerated for up to a week to enjoy very conveniently, again and again, piece by piece.

Sorry Special K, but we have taken the portable, microwavable crustless quiche to a whole new level. Might be time to start selling them at the pool café. Are you listening Mr. Randall?

Broccoli, mushroom and egg white frittata

Ingredients:

2 tsp. olive oil

2 small heads broccoli, steamed, cooled and chopped

1/2 small onion, chopped

1 cup whole fresh mushrooms, sliced

1/2 cup prepared chicken broth, preferably Better Than Bouillon chicken

2 tsp. Italian seasoning

1 tsp crushed garlic

9 egg whites, or 6 egg whites and three whole eggs

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350˚ and rub bottom and sides of pie pan or 8×8-inch pan with olive oil. Be generous as those egg whites really stick!

In large frying pan heat up chicken broth, add garlic and onions and sauté until onions are transparent. Add mushrooms and Italian seasoning and cook until mushrooms are barely soft. Remove pan from heat.

In large bowl, whisk all eggs until frothy. Add broccoli and mushroom/onion mixture. Stir gently. Pour into oiled pan and bake for 40 minutes — or until center surface is firm.

Slice and enjoy with a dollop of salsa and sour cream. To reheat a slice, microwave covered with saran wrap for 90 seconds.

