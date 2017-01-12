Lake Tahoe recipe: Veggie fried quinoa perfect for those NYE resolutions | SierraSun.com

Did you make a resolution to eat healthier this year? Keep with it and don’t give up!

Changing your eating habits can be challenging, but eating better is the first step toward a healthier lifestyle. One way to stick to your resolution is to get rid of junk food and unhealthy snacks; dried fruit and nuts are a great substitute for chips and candy.

I like to keep a little dark chocolate hiding in the pantry for a sweet treat now and again.

Another way to eat healthy is to create meal plans. Take a few minutes and write down your meals and snacks for the week, or even a few days at a time, depending on how often you grocery shop.

I like to leave one day blank for dining out or finishing up any leftovers. Enjoy this healthy recipe and good luck with your resolutions!

Veggie Fried Quinoa

Makes four servings

Ingredients:

3 tablespoon olive oil, separated

1 cup quinoa

2 cups vegetable broth

½ yellow onion, chopped

2 green onions, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoon fresh ground ginger

2 heads of baby bok choy, chopped

3 celery stalks, chopped

1 cup carrots, julienned

2 cups of snow peas, stems removed

2 tbs soy sauce

1 tbs Sriracha

½ tbs olive oil

2 eggs, beaten

Directions:

Prepare the vegetables and fixins, set aside. Pour one tablespoon of olive oil in a small pot and turn to medium heat. Toast the quinoa, with a pinch of salt, in the oil for five minutes, stirring frequently. Pour in the broth, bring the liquid to a boil, reduce to a simmer, cover and cook for 20 minutes. Once the quinoa is done*, fluff with a fork and set aside to cool.

Heat one tablespoon of olive oil in a large skillet or wok over medium heat, add the onions, garlic, ginger, bok choy, celery, carrots, snow peas, soy sauce and Sriracha, cook for 10 minutes or until veggies are tender. Remove from skillet and set aside, covered to keep warm.

Wipe out the skillet. Heat remaining tablespoon of olive oil in the skillet over medium heat. When the oil is hot, add the eggs, stirring until eggs start to scramble. Add the cooked veggies and quinoa to the skillet with the eggs and fluff with a fork until eggs are fully cooked. Serve warm and enjoy!

* Take care not to overcook the quinoa or it may get mushy by the end of the cooking process.

Chef Arica Davis is owner/operator of Yummy Fixins, Personal Chef Services and Pasta Parties. Visit http://www.yummyfixins.com to book your next dinner party.