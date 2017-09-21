Let’s live in peace

Each year, September 21 is recognized internationally as Peace Day thanks to efforts put forth by Peace One Day, a nonprofit foundation established in 1999.

In 2001, the member states of the United Nations unanimously adopted the first-ever annual day of global ceasefire and non-violence and thus Peace Day was born.

"Peace Day, to me, is an opportunity to mark something that's important every day, but to kind of emphasize its importance and bring that to the forefront on this one day," said Jenny Roberts, operations manager at For Goodness Sake in Truckee.

For Goodness Sake is a non-denominational spiritual center, which offers classes, workshops and an overall sense of community among its visitors.

The spiritual center is also responsible for creating the Truckee Tahoe Peace Project, which advocates for peace within, peace at home and peace in the broader community.

"The idea is that Truckee Tahoe Peace Project is a community peace-oriented organization," Roberts said.

The mission of Truckee Tahoe Peace Project is to welcome the practice of peace into our hearts, homes and our wonderful Tahoe community.

Roberts said the ultimate goal is to be conscientious of our thoughts and actions each day, actively working toward creating a peaceful world.

She said that this particular event is a wonderful opportunity to be an active member of a positive and peaceful community and to take just one day to remind ourselves of what really matters, what's really important and how we want to contribute to this life.

"It's a celebration of life and of connection. To me, that's how we promote peace, through our connectivity with others," Roberts said.

Truckee Tahoe Peace Project and its founding entity, For Goodness Sake, operate on the idea of total inclusion regardless of one's background or belief system.

"The idea is that a lot of people are kind of looking for something, some don't even know what they're looking for. They don't necessarily relate to spirituality but they have this deep intuition that there is something more for them," said Andy Hill, director of For Goodness Sake.

Hill went on to say that the ultimate purpose of For Goodness Sake is to allow people from all walks of life, religion and experience to congregate in a safe and productive space, which welcomes discussion and collaboration without fear of judgment or tension.

In many ways, For Goodness Sake is exemplifying the ideals of Peace Day on a regular basis. They will host a guided meditation session for peace on Thursday, Sept. 21, the official Peace Day.

"This Saturday's Peace Day celebration will be a fun day of music, activities and the theme of peace," Roberts said.

Peace Day perfectly aligns with the efforts of Truckee Tahoe Peace Project and For Goodness Sake, welcoming people to expand their own experience, to adopt more compassion for others and to ultimately coexist with our differences.

By raising the awareness and focus on peace and forgiveness within ourselves, Truckee Tahoe Peace Project wishes to be an example for the possibility of peace in our world.

The Peace Day celebration on Saturday, Sept. 23, will be a day dedicated to celebrating life with likeminded people, being kind to one another, and bringing ourselves and our community closer to peace.

Those looking to better themselves, their quality of life and connect with others in the community driven to create a positive and healthy world should look into the vast class and event offerings with For Goodness Sake.

Cassandra Walker is a features and entertainment reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at cwalker@sierrasun.com, 530-550-2654 or @snow1cass.