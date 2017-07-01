West Shore Café in Homewood offers new summer menu filled with fresh dishes | SierraSun.com

The West Shore Café in Homewood is open for the summer and serving fresh appetizers, soups, salads, entrees, desserts, and cocktails in a jaw-dropping atmosphere.

Seated over the edge of Lake Tahoe, guests are presented with a wide selection of fresh, masterfully prepared dishes that executive chef Ben Deinken gets in large part from the Tahoe Food Hub, as one of their largest buyers.

"I have a passion for food that is fresh, rustic and comfortable, but with a twist," Deinken said.

"Quality, attention to detail and using locally sourced, seasonal products is important to me, and I am focused on offering high quality, creative dishes that dining guests will both remember and return for."

Lovely Atmosphere

The West Shore Café closes the loop on year-round fun. Once the snow melts and Homewood's final chairs turn, the pier becomes the life of the party, welcoming guests to soak up the sunshine and breathtaking lake views over a glass of wine and amazing food.

As the sun sets bistro lighting creates a magical feeling over the waterfront al fresco dining area. Guests are kept comfortable with heat lamps arranged around the tables.

The friendly staff is highly knowledgeable of the entire menu and where the ingredients come from; they expertly suggest dishes that are sure to accommodate anyone's taste.

Killer Menu

The bar serves delicious, fresh cocktails that are balanced to perfection — give their Moscow mule a try for a refreshing drink to go with a lakeside setting.

The appetizers are highly alluring and the pan-seared scallops really steal the show. The scallops are served with bacon relish and locally sourced watercress.

One of the café's dishes that require a repeat-visit is their signature, beer-brined chicken. Half of a chicken is served in a burnt orange sauce, perched atop whipped potatoes, and the chef's selection of daily vegetables.

Served with creamy potatoes and cooked carrots, this dish hits home, and is sure to satisfy a hankering for a filling, savory dish.

The chef has also created a lobster corndog dish for the summer. Ten ounces of fresh lobster meat is battered and fried, served with grilled corn relish and a delicious cilantro aioli.

Their seafood highlight dish changes daily; if the lobster ravioli is an option during a visit, it's highly recommended. Fresh, large pasta is stuffed with lobster meat and served with sea urchin and lobster ragout in a light, saffron cream and lemon thyme sauce. The urchin shell is also served on the plate and definitely an eye-catching addition.

After a filling dinner the café offers an array of desserts including one lighter option — a trio of fresh sorbets including three scoops: peach, raspberry and strawberry. The sorbet is served on a thin cookie that tastes like a snickerdoodle, the perfect finale.

Plan A Visit

Whether celebrating a special milestone or simply enjoying the finer things in life, the West Shore Café will not disappoint.

Travel to lunch or dinner by boat and enjoy their popular valet service. Their website offers real-time availability, be sure to call in advance in case a private party is reserved.

Cassandra Walker is a features and entertainment reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at cwalker@sierrasun.com, 530-550-2654 or @snow1cass.