Oktoberfest in Tahoe City

Grab your lederhosen — it's Oktoberfest season at North Lake Tahoe.

Squaw Valley celebrated their event last weekend, and this weekend Tahoe City will create a Bavarian playground for guests in celebration of fall.

On Saturday, Sept. 30, the Tahoe City Oktoberfest will transform the William B. Layton State Park into a German family party.

During the Oktoberfest celebration, local craft beers will flow as live music plays for guests enjoying delicious food, learning about local artisan goods, and playing Bavarian themed games.

"Oktoberfest is one of the best events for the whole family. This event is free for all to attend, and provides a safe and engaging environment for all ages. Attendees can enjoy a beautiful fall day on the Lake while enjoying delicious food, beer, and activities. Furthermore, with over 14 different vendor booths, there is sure to be something for the whole family. Also, there is no better way to bond or compete than participating in our Bavarian-themed games," said JT Chevallier, who is executive director of the Tahoe City Downtown Association.

Some of the region's best microbreweries and winerys will be at the event.

"This year, people can expect more beer, more food, and more fun! We have doubled our breweries from last year, and we are featuring brews from all over the Lake Tahoe (region), Sacramento, and Bay Area. We will be featuring Lagunitas, Sierra Nevada, Auburn Ale House, FiftyFifty Brewing Co., Loomis Brewing, Common Cider, and Barefoot Wine," Chevallier said.

Lunch and dinner favorites are coming for guests from Men Wielding Fire, Big Blue BBQ, Crepe Hearts, and Truckee Sourdough pretzels.

Come Saturday, guests of all ages will compete head-to-head in the traditional stein holding contest, a wiener toss, and keg rolling race.

"The games are where the true Oktoberfesters display their talents! We will have three different games that will test the grit and determination of our local community. The Stein Squat will challenge contestants by making them hold out two, full-beer steins with straight arms while squatting. Our biggest tip is to harness the mental vision of skiing fresh pow, and push through the burn! For the weiner toss, we will be dousing hot dogs in dish soap, and tossing them back and forth. This game is sure to test your hand-eye coordination. Make sure you watch that weiner all the way into your hands! Also, eye protection is recommended … Finally, the Keg Roll will be the ultimate test of your quickness and agility. Don't forget to tie your shoes!" Chevallier added.

Live music will play throughout the day's festivities, performed by Truckee's Coburn Station, playing soulful blues and rock jams.

Kids and kids-at-heart can get ready for fall with a complimentary pumpkin painting station or shop locally designed artisan products and artwork.

Be sure to participate in the raffle for the chance to win a weeklong stay in Park City, Utah.

