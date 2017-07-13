Your Tahoe Weekend: paddleboarding, fly fishing, and live music | SierraSun.com

Your Tahoe Weekend: paddleboarding, fly fishing, and live music
July 13, 2017
Below are the Sierra Sun's picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.
1. Stand Up Paddleboard Yoga
Experience the peaceful, healing effects of Lake Tahoe as you take your yoga practice to a whole new level with certified SUP instructor and yoga teacher, Eileen Allen.
When: Friday, July 14 | 8:30-10 a.m.
Where: Well Being Tahoe
Cost: $35 includes board; $25 without board
Online: http://www.wellbeingtahoe.com
2. Uncle Lucius at the Crystal Bay Club
Enjoy Uncle Lucius, called "southern rock for the thinking man" and promoting positive messages through their lyrics.
When: Friday, July 14 | 10 p.m.
Where: Crystal Bay Club Casino Red Room
Cost: Free
Online: http://www.crystalbaycasino.com
3. Shibori Dyeing
Join an introductory workshop to Japanese-style Shibori dyeing, creating designs in the dyed fabric. Students will leave with their own hand-printed scarf.
When: Friday, July 14 | 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Where: Atelier Truckee
Cost: $65
Online: http://www.ateliertruckee.com
4. Metal Echo at Alibi Ale Works
The Truckee Public House will host Metal Echo, a female-fronted ultimate rock cover band playing tribute to favorites from the past four decades.
When: Saturday, July 15 | 9-11:30 p.m.
Where: Alibi Ale Works, Truckee
Cost: Free
Online: http://www.metalecho.com
5. Charles Woodson Wines Tasting Event
Charles Woodson will host a tasting event including different wine varietals and appetizers from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Lake Tahoe.
When: Saturday, July 15 | 6-9 p.m.
Where: Vinyl, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Cost: $189
Online: http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com
6. Waterman's Paddle Jam
Compete in various legs for youth, men's and women's paddle races during the Waterman's Paddle Jam. Online registrations must be printed and presented on race day.
When: Saturday, July 15 | Registration: 7:30-8:15 a.m.
Where: Waterman's Landing
Cost: $80 on race day
Online: http://www.tahoecup.org
7. Introduction to Fly Fishing
Learn to fly fish with guide and instructor, Daniel Ring, teaching the basics of the fly cast and techniques to use out on the water.
When: Saturday, July 15 | 9-11:30 a.m.
Where: Tahoe Maritime Museum
Cost: $50 per person
Online: http://www.tahoemaritimemuseum.org
8. Wild Bill's Thrill & Grill
Head to The Golf Courses at Incline Village for a silly round on the back 9 followed by a BBQ dinner. The Mountain Golf Course will host a build-your-own Bloody Mary station before 3 p.m.'s shotgun start on the back nine and a delicious barbecue dinner.
When: Sunday, July 16 | 3 p.m.
Where: The Mountain Golf Course
Cost: $45 ($40 with IVGID Pass)
Online: http://www.yourtahoeplace.com
9. Concerts at Commons Beach
Catch live music from local talent as you're seated on the shore of Lake Tahoe, every Sunday through Sept. 3. This week will feature funk and reggae from Desert Rhythm Project Ideateam.
When: Sunday, July 16 | 4 p.m.
Where: Commons Beach
Cost: Free
Online: http://www.visittahoecity.org
10. Truckee Community Farmers Market
Every Sunday through Sept. 24 locals and visitors are invited to find local treasures during the Farmers Market.
When: Sunday, July 16 | 10 a.m.
Where: Sears & Coffeebar Bakery Center
Cost: Free event
Online: http://www.truckeefarmersmarket.org
