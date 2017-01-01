Sierra Snapshots: December to remember at Lake Tahoe (photos) | SierraSun.com

Sierra Snapshots: December to remember at Lake Tahoe (photos)
January 1, 2017
TAHOE-TRUCKEE, Calif. — Each week, the Sierra Sun publishes a handful of Sierra Snapshots images based on reader submissions of their photography of beautiful Tahoe-Truckee scenes.
Have a photo to share? Email a high resolution version (200 DPI or higher and at least 5 inches wide on the longest side) to snapshots@sierrasun.com with information about what’s going on in the photo, the full names of the people in it, and where and when it was taken, as well as who took the image.
Our community’s images are part of what makes the Sierra Sun shine, so send us your images, and look for them to publish in print every Friday, and online each week.
