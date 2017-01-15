Sierra Snapshots: Stunning snowfall-rich scenes (photos) | SierraSun.com

Sierra Snapshots: Stunning snowfall-rich scenes (photos)
January 15, 2017
TAHOE-TRUCKEE, Calif. — Each week, the Sierra Sun publishes a handful of Sierra Snapshots images based on reader submissions of their photography of beautiful Tahoe-Truckee scenes.
Have a photo to share? Email a high resolution version (200 DPI or higher and at least 5 inches wide on the longest side) to snapshots@sierrasun.com with information about what’s going on in the photo, the full names of the people in it, and where and when it was taken, as well as who took the image.
Our community’s images are part of what makes the Sierra Sun shine, so send us your images, and look for them to publish in print every Friday, and online each week.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: The Arts
- Healthy Now: Coffee and exercise can go hand in hand
- Lake Tahoe recipe: Veggie fried quinoa perfect for those NYE resolutions
- What to know about acclimating to Lake Tahoe’s higher elevations
- Try these 5 wonderful wildflower hikes at Lake Tahoe-Truckee
- Date night: Romantic hot spots around Lake Tahoe-Truckee
Trending Sitewide
- Tahoe City woman, 43, killed after tree crushes Subaru (updated)
- Lake Tahoe weather: Truckee to declare emergency, power outages persist
- Lake Tahoe weather: ‘It’s going to be crazy’ this weekend as region digs out
- Lake Tahoe weather: ‘Multiple day outages’ in some areas possible (update)
- Lake Tahoe weather: Use extreme caution driving during holiday weekend