Sierra Snapshots: Surreal chairlift rides and snow-covered fun (photo slideshow) | SierraSun.com

Sierra Snapshots: Surreal chairlift rides and snow-covered fun (photo slideshow)
January 28, 2017
TAHOE-TRUCKEE, Calif. — Each week, the Sierra Sun publishes a handful of Sierra Snapshots images based on reader submissions of their photography of beautiful Tahoe-Truckee scenes.
Have a photo to share? Email a high resolution version (200 DPI or higher and at least 5 inches wide on the longest side) to snapshots@sierrasun.com with information about what’s going on in the photo, the full names of the people in it, and where and when it was taken, as well as who took the image.
Our community’s images are part of what makes the Sierra Sun shine, so send us your images, and look for them to publish in print every Friday, and online each week.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: The Arts
- Sierra Snapshots: Surreal chairlift rides and snow-covered fun (photo slideshow)
- Lake Tahoe recipe: Wild rice pilaf make the perfect side dish
- Truckee Healthy Now: Kill the crust – make Portobelo pizza bites
- What to know about acclimating to Lake Tahoe’s higher elevations
- Tahoe health seekers: The history behind region’s oldest hot springs resorts
Trending Sitewide
- OBITUARY: Joseph Kurilo Zuiches, memorial service Friday
- Tahoe-Truckee residents urged to clear propane tanks of snow
- Tahoe-Truckee school board OKs calendar to combat ‘unprecedented’ snow days
- Driving from Reno to Truckee? Expect delays (w/ video)
- More than $175,000 raised for family of fallen Squaw ski patroller