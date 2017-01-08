Sierra Snapshots: Tahoe-Truckee snowfalls & sunsets (photos) | SierraSun.com

Sierra Snapshots: Tahoe-Truckee snowfalls & sunsets (photos)
January 8, 2017
TAHOE-TRUCKEE, Calif. — Each week, the Sierra Sun publishes a handful of Sierra Snapshots images based on reader submissions of their photography of beautiful Tahoe-Truckee scenes.
Have a photo to share? Email a high resolution version (200 DPI or higher and at least 5 inches wide on the longest side) to snapshots@sierrasun.com with information about what’s going on in the photo, the full names of the people in it, and where and when it was taken, as well as who took the image.
Our community’s images are part of what makes the Sierra Sun shine, so send us your images, and look for them to publish in print every Friday, and online each week.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: The Arts
- Tahoe health seekers: The history behind region’s oldest hot springs resorts
- Healthy Now: Healthy Chex Mix a simple snack for the kids
- What to know about acclimating to Lake Tahoe’s higher elevations
- Tahoe Pine Nuts: Piers Sellers, you’re my hero!
- Lake Tahoe from above: Stunning drone images of a wintry basin
Trending Sitewide
- Lake Tahoe weather: Officials warn – ‘this storm is serious business’
- Lake Tahoe weather: After 6-plus feet of snow, 6-12 inches of rain on tap
- Lake Tahoe weather: Interstate 80 to be closed both ways until midnight
- Lake Tahoe weather: 7.5 feet of snow at Homewood marks top ski total
- Truckee Police: Please have a plan for possible weekend floods