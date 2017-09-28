Sip wine while you shop

Get ready to knock out all of your holiday shopping while treating yourself during this year's Downtown Truckee Wine, Walk & Shop event.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, delicious food and drink merge with shopping and philanthropy to set the stage for a fundraising event 14 years in the making.

"We have about 30 stops typically and it's restaurants and merchants with winery and some beer stations positioned with every participating location. About half of the stops feature food from some restaurants downtown, as well as other outside vendors," said Brinn Talbot, owner and operator of the Downtown Truckee Wine, Walk & Shop.

Talbot said that over the years the event has grown through the support of generous sponsors and devoted volunteers. Through these efforts they're able to sponsor a benefiting nonprofit from the event each year.

"This year the benefitting no-profit will be Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nevada County and North Lake Tahoe, we will donate the remaining revenue after expenses are covered to them," Talbot said.

Return guests turn out each year in anticipation of this fun, al fresco event, many from the Bay Area, Texas, and Hawaii.

Talbot suggests arriving around 11:45 a.m. to allow for time at the check-in and to keep you from waiting in a longer line.

Food and drink stations will be serving from noon to 4 p.m., but the party doesn't stop there.

"By the end of the day you will find a large crowd enjoying Rombauer at Bar of America," Talbot laughed.

"That seems to be the location for the 'after party' and people have a really great time there in terms of wine and food served there," she added.

Guests will also get to enjoy tasty non-alcoholic beverages at an art gallery and ice cream from the Little Truckee Ice Creamery at California 89 during the event.

After checking-in, guests will receive a map and tasting glass to mosey through town, enjoying good food and company as they shop for unique gifts at the many beautiful boutique stores just in time for the holidays.

Cassandra Walker is a features and entertainment reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at cwalker@sierrasun.com, 530-550-2654 or @snow1cass.