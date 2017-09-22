Snow season stoke

This is the season of ski and snowboard film showings for the people of North Lake Tahoe.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, Squaw Valley will host the premiere of "Rogue Elements," presented by REI from the KT Base Bar.

Hailed as the winter kick-off party of the year, locals will delight in getting bundled up to participate in the one-night only premier of Teton Gravity Research's new feature length ski and snowboard film.

"The world premiere was the first time in Teton Gravity Research's history that we were able to show our film in 4K resolution," said Andrew Gauthier, Teton Gravity Research marketing and film tour manager.

"We can't wait to use the same projector in an outdoor setting to showcase Tahoe locals Jeremy Jones and Sammy Luebke in the shadow of Squaw Valley Mountain Resort," he added.

About the film: In the winter of 2017, the magnitude of winter's force was on full display. Telephone pole-snapping storms pounded the Wyoming landscape. Regions to the west, recently left arid and forgotten, were gifted with unprecedented accumulation. Blizzards in Europe buried towns in an instant before disappearing just as fast, leaving the lucky few who were there to wonder if it even happened. A Bolivian expedition found grace above 18,000 feet before the elements went rogue and the humans reluctantly heeded warnings from above.

During the event, snow enthusiasts will get to win a lot of prizes from REI, Atomic, Volkl, CEP, TGR, and others.

In addition to local pros Jones and Luebke, featured athletes are Angel Collinson, Ian McIntosh, Elyse Saugstad, Tim Durtschi, Dash Longe, Nick McNutt, Hadley Hammer, Johnny Collinson, Thayne Rich, Sammy Carlson, Dane Tudor, Clayton Villa, Cam Riley, Sean Jordan, Griffin Post, and Sam Smoothy.

Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 the day of the show and only $5 for children age 16 and under. No dogs, coolers or backpacks are allowed, but guests are encouraged to bring their camp chairs and dress warmly.

Cassandra Walker is a features and entertainment reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at cwalker@sierrasun.com, 530-550-2654 or @snow1cass.