Something from Tahoe she’ll love | SierraSun.com

Mother's Day is this Sunday, May 14, so stop by any of Lake Tahoe's fine retailers to find the perfect mountain-inspired gift.

North Lake Tahoe is home to incredibly talented artists, craftsmen and women who've taken their eye for Tahoe's gorgeous landscape and turned it into incredible pieces, nostalgic of the beautiful mountain towns surrounding the lake.

This year, why not give a gift as beautiful as the ladies you're celebrating, while also supporting local artisans?

At The Potlatch in Incline Village beautiful, cozy and rustic pieces abound including home goods, apparel, fashionable accessories, a gorgeous jewelry display, and more.

"We have a really great variety of gifts for any occasion," said sales associate Stephanie Windom. "Our jewelry section is a huge draw for people and features handmade Native American pieces from the Hopi, Santo Domingo, Navajo and Zuni tribes, to name a few."

Shopping The Potlatch will help cross gift ideas off your list for mom, grandma, even a little something for yourself. Their extensive selection and friendly staff will have you choosing the perfect Mother's Day gift for her unique style.

Nestled in Truckee's historic Brickelltown district is Bespoke, a lovely boutique featuring home and lifestyle products and gifts with a laid back, natural vibe. Browse their selection of locally made treasures and don't forget to pick up a pretty greeting card to include with your Mother's Day gift.

"We have all kinds of handcrafted gifts for any kind of mom," said sales associate Victoria Buck.

She explained how easy it is to find interesting pieces suited to any mom's interests. From their culinary items to wellness products to simple and breathtaking jewelry pieces, there truly is something for everyone's taste.

Below are the top five Tahoe-themed gifts to help inspire you on Mother's Day. Luckily, North Lake Tahoe is filled with so much artistic talent it's easy to choose a thoughtful present.

1. Lifestyle Products: Sierra Essentials

These eco-friendly products are inspired by nature and handcrafted in Tahoe using plant-based ingredients. A large selection is available at The Potlatch, including candles, soap, lip balm, oils, room spray, deodorants, car diffusers and gift boxes with several of the product line in a sweetly arranged tin gift box.

2. Decadent Scents: Rescued Wine Candles

If you're shopping for a wine lover, these innovative home accents displayed at The Potlatch are the perfect gift. Handcrafted in Truckee from recycled wine bottles, each candle is filled with all natural, non-GMO soy wax-free of pesticides. Not only do they smell fantastic, but a portion of sales of the repurposed wine bottles benefit animal rescue groups.

3. One-of-a-Kind Jewelry: Krista Tranquilla

Tranquilla's rustic pieces displayed at Bespoke are stunning. Necklaces, bracelets, cuffs, rings and earrings feature metallic tones, some with constellations imprinted on them, others feature positive quotes and sayings reminiscent of the mountain lifestyle. Any of these unique pieces is sure to remind ladies on their special day, and every day, how lucky we are to live in such a beautiful place.

4. Delicate Embroidered Kitchen Towels & Dinner Napkins: Eko Kreations

If you are shopping for a home chef or party hostess, these embroidered kitchen towels and dinner napkins available at Bespoke in Truckee will surely win her heart. Each piece is made from hemp blend and features lovely embroidery of Lake Tahoe and a pine tree, the state of California with bright poppy blooms stretching upward, adventure and oceanic or nautical themes.

5. Her New Favorite Mug: Melanie Frakes Ceramics

Bespoke has a selection of unique, artistic ceramic mugs handmade in Truckee by Melanie Frakes, who also teaches ceramics at Sierra College. Each of her pieces is inspired by her exploration of the mountains local to Tahoe and conveys a cozy, natural vibe.

Cassandra Walker is a features and entertainment reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at cwalker@sierrasun.com, 530-550-2654 or @snow1cass.