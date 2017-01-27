Tahoe Pine Nuts: You’ve got to love Southwest | SierraSun.com

Why can’t all companies be like Southwest? As opposed to the customary employees talking to customers, they are people talking to people.

Just the other day I was on the phone with a Southwest lady in Georgia. I was telling her how the Pineapple Express was postponing my visit to Las Vegas and she shared with me her experience of the day before.

“I know what you’re saying, Honey, I slipped on the ice here in Georgia yesterday and broke my knee!”

“Oh, my!” I commiserated, “You’ve got to learn to walk like a penguin.”

“Walk like a what?”

“Like a penguin, you know, side to side.”

“Oh, I don’t want to look like that.”

“You don’t have to walk like that for the rest of your life, just while you’re on the ice in Georgia.”

“They would laugh at me walking like a penguin in Georgia.”

“So do you want to be laughed at or do you want to break your knee?”

Oh, I see what you mean.”

“The trick is in knowing you are going to fall and then going with it, rolling with the punch, so to speak.”

“You mean just dive down onto the ice?”

“Exactly. It’s when you fight the fall that you throw out your sacroiliac or break your knee.”

“I see what you mean. I’m going to start teaching my family how to walk like a penguin, and if we’re the only family in Georgia that walks like a penguin, well, they can just call us the penguin family.”

“Yes, and wear thick thermal underwear. You wear thick thermal underwear and you can fall on your knee, your back, your stomach, and not feel a thing.”

“Oh, I couldn’t do that, I would roast when I got to work, no, that would never do.”

“So, do you want to roast at work or break your knee?”

“I see what you mean … I’m on crutches, do you have advice for crutches on ice in Georgia?”

“Yes, I have been on crutches on ice, and the trick is in taking the little rubber knobs off the bottom of those crutches and pound some shingle nails into the bottom of those crutches, and then you can climb straight up the side of the Georgia Dome on those crutches if you want to.”

“Oh, I don’t want to climb up the side of the Georgia Dome, but I see what you mean. Now, where was it you wanted to go?”

“Las Vegas, and if you go to Las Vegas, don’t play Keno, it’s the worst bet in the house.”

“What should I play?”

“Craps, and talk nice to the dice; call them, ‘Little Darlings.’”

“Oh, but I like to play blackjack.”

“Okay, then, don’t split your tens.”

“Don’t split my tens, hold on a second, I’m writing this down…there. Well, thank you, Mr. Layne, we’ve rebooked your visit to Las Vegas, have a nice flight, and thank you for flying Southwest.”

“Thank you! You spoil us…take care of that knee!”

You’ve got to love Southwest…

Learn more about McAvoy Layne at http://www.ghostoftwain.com.