Tahoe Top 5: Five ways to play in fall

Whether you're looking to enjoy delicious food and drink, get outside to appreciate the gorgeous colors of the trees or celebrate the season's turn, North Lake Tahoe is full of activities for every member of the family to enjoy; now's the time to head to the lake.

"Now is a great time to be outside at Tahoe," said Katie Hickey, operations manager of Tahoe Adventure Company.

"There are less tourists, less boaters out on the water, and the colors are really beautiful. For each of those reasons, it's just a magical time around here. And we usually get a few long, warm fall days here in Tahoe, so it's the perfect time to get outside," she added.

Whether you're looking for outdoor activities, delicious food and drink, celebrations or quiet time to relax and rejuvenate, there is something for everyone this fall in North Lake Tahoe.

Below are the Tahoe Top Five Things to Do this month to soak up all of the fun autumn has to offer.

1. Play Outside

Tahoe Adventure Company welcomes fall weather, and says there are still plenty of options for fun outdoor activities during the ultimate dual-sport season.

Pair your favorite activities for an adventure day by opting for outings in mountain biking, hiking, and kayaking.

Any of these sports are available for a full day of fun, spending around two hours for each activity with lunch between.

Visit http://www.tahoeadventurecompany.com to learn about more offers and schedule your next outdoor adventure.

2. Seek Craft Brews

The North Lake Tahoe Ale Trail combines the love of nature with the appreciation for well-crafted brews.

By following an interactive map and viewing experiential videos, you can find the perfect pairing between trails and local breweries and ale houses.

If a refreshing beer in the fall, perhaps a pumpkin spice brew, sounds good to you, this is the way to find it. Pedal, paddle, or hike your way through breathtaking views and enjoy a refreshing beverage upon reaching your destination.

To learn more about the Ale Trail and see the map, visit http://www.bit.ly/2kHnxJN

3. Golfers Rejoice

Incline Village Championship Golf Course offers discounted rates so you can get your final swings in this fall, which is a beautiful time to get out on the green.

Before the snow falls, get your final swings in at rates about 20 percent less than summertime.

Through the end of October, Incline Village Championship Golf Course and Mountain Course and the Tahoe Donner Golf Course offer discounted pricing, shortened hours, and gorgeous fall colors in the surrounding scenery.

Visit http://www.yourtahoeplace.com and http://www.tahoedonner.com for golf pricing and tee times.

4. Autumn Parties

Resort at Squaw Creek is all about fall, bringing two weekends filled with activities for people to enjoy during the annual Harvest Festival.

From Friday, Oct. 13 – Sunday, Oct. 15 and again Friday, Oct. 20 – Sunday, Oct. 22, the resort will celebrate fall traditions like the scarecrow-building contest, three-legged races, harvest bingo, apple-dipping, s'mores roasting, bratwurst specials, and a cider menu.

Kids, friends and families will carve and decorate pumpkins, feast on harvest fixings, and create memories during this beautiful time of year.

For a complete schedule of events and pricing, visit http://www.squawcreek.com

5. Step into Winter with Gratitude

Wellness Weekend at Granlibakken Resort creates a peaceful environment for guests to connect to themselves and one another, as they learn health information on a physical, spiritual, and emotional level.

Guests will work on meditation, movement and yoga, attend seminars and learn tools for effective meditation and mindfulness.

Now through Oct. 19, Granlibakken is offering a Wellness Weekend event giveaway where winners will receive a weekend pass to Wellness Weekend — a $182 value.

Visit http://www.granlibakken.com/lake-tahoe-wellness-giveaway/ to learn more and have the chance to win complimentary tickets.

Cassandra Walker is a features and entertainment reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at cwalker@sierrasun.com, 530-550-2654 or @snow1cass.