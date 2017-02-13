Tahoe Top Five: Christy Hill’s Coq Au Vin recipe a flavorful favorite | SierraSun.com

This is the fourth in a five-part series encompassing one entire Tahoe Top Five — featuring food and drink recipes from five North Tahoe-Truckee chefs/restaurants. Have an idea for a future Tahoe Top Five? Email Reporter Cassandra Walker at cwalker@sierrasun.com .

This week’s recipe in the Sierra Sun’s five-course tour around North Tahoe-Truckee’s favorite eateries hails from Christy Hill, an intimate restaurant in Tahoe City with views as stunning as its dishes are delicious.

If you aren’t able take in those views firsthand, they’ve offered an incredible Coq Au Vin recipe to bring their masterfully prepared, heartwarming dish to your home for a fine-dining, family meal.

Christy Hill’s executive chef Andrew Shimer brings modern American cuisine to new heights, highlighting locally sourced ingredients crafted with love.

“This is an at-home version of our Coq Au Vin. Coq Au Vin is a classic French dish, meaning chicken with red wine,” said Shimer. “This is a perfect comforting dish for our chilly winter nights.”

The Recipe: Coq Au Vin

From: Christy Hill

Location: 115 Grove St., Tahoe City

Learn more: http://www.christyhill.com

Ingredients:

4 organic chicken leg quarters (about 16 ounces each)

4 tbsp. 80/20 blended oil (or canola oil)

1 cup fingerling potatoes

1 cup yams

1 cup. sweet potatoes

1 cup carrots

1 cup sugar pie pumpkin (or any winter squash)

1 cup parsnips

1/2 cup celery

1 cup pearl onions

1 cup dino kale, torn

1 sprig fresh rosemary

12 sprigs fresh thyme

1 tbsp. chiffonade Italian flat parsley

2 750ml bottles of fuller bodied red wine

6 c. chicken stock

1/2 cup bacon, julienne

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325. Season both sides of chicken with kosher salt and black pepper. Medium dice all vegetables.

Preheat a large dutch oven or heavy bottomed pot (preferable not aluminum) over high heat. When pot is smoking add oil and chicken skin side down. Sear until golden brown. Remove from pot and set aside.

Lower temperature to medium low. Slowly brown bacon, remove with a slotted spoon and set aside. Slowly caramelize pearl onions, season with salt and pepper. Add wine and reduce by half. Add chicken stock and bring to a simmer.

Return chicken and bacon to pot. Add all the vegetables and herbs, season with salt and pepper. Place lid on pot and put in oven. Braise for 1 1/2 hours. Coq Au Vin is done when chicken slightly pulls from the bone.

