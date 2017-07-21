The Annual Truckee Antiques Show returns for the 43rd consecutive year in Truckee | SierraSun.com

There's something unique and mysterious about each antique item. Who used it first? How much did it cost back in the day? Does it still work?

Let imaginations run free at the 43rd Annual Truckee Antiques Show from Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23.

Hailed as the "largest, finest show in the Cal Neva area", the fair will present thousands of quality antiques and unique collectibles just waiting to be added to a collection.

"This show offers an amazing range of antiques and vintage collectibles," said Twin Bridges Antique Productions promoter Carole Berry, who is putting on the show.

"For shoppers, it's as if they can visit about 60 antique stores from nine different states with an extensive variety of merchandise, all in one building! There is literally something for everyone. A collector may be looking for a vintage lamp, slot machine, hunting rifle, kitchen cabinet, local Native American art or silverware to complete a family set. There are literally thousands of fascinating pieces of varying prices, all for sale," she said.

Last year, 1,400 shoppers attended the event from Reno, the gold country, Sacramento Basin, San Francisco Bay Area, wine country and beyond. Organizers invite guests to come and go as they please throughout the weekend with free re-entry.

It's a good thing they've reserved three days to take in all that the Truckee Antiques Show has to offer. From lighting to military and sporting goods, fine porcelains and chine to linens and textiles, there is something bound to pique your interest.

Shoppers will be able to enter from the front or back lobbies of Alder Creek Middle School and will delight in ample available parking.

This event serves as a benefit for the Truckee High School Booster's Club, active since 1974.

So carve out some time this weekend to appreciate history and the enjoyment of a good story behind a fascinating object just waiting to be discovered.

