Tahoe Top 10 Events in Lake Tahoe and Truckee | SierraSun.com

July 7, 2017
Below are the Sierra Sun's picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.
1. Rolinda Stotts Summer Art Show
Appreciate the artistic style of Stotts' work with a 10-step, labor-intensive process to achieve the worn and broken look of her art.
When: Friday, July 7 | Noon
Where: Marcus Ashley Fine Arts Gallery
Cost: Free
Online: http://www.marcusashley.com
2. Live Music at Chamber's Landing
Chamber's Landing will be serving their famous punch, lakeside, to complimentary live music — don't miss out on the beach party.
When: Friday, July 7 | 4 p.m.
Where: Chamber's Landing
Cost: Free music
Online: http://www.chamberspunch.com
3. Family Fun Fridays
KidZone Museum is the place for families each Friday, offering fun and interactive exhibits to let imaginations soar.
When: Friday, July 7 | 11 a.m. – noon.
Where: KidZone Museum
Cost: Age 1-69: $8; 70 and older: $4; Members: free
Online: http://www.kidzonemuseum.org
4. Truckee Tahoe Air Show and Family Festival
Bring the family to be shocked and awed by professional flight performers during the Truckee-Tahoe Air Show, also featuring static displays, vendors, free speaker forums, and more.
When: Saturday, July 8 | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Tahoe Truckee Airport
Cost: Free admission
Online: http://www.truckeetahoeairshow.com
5. Art, Wine & Music Festival
Squaw Valley will host fine artists, crafts makers, exhibits, performers, and musicians during their two-day annual event.
When: Saturday, July 8 – Sunday, July 9
Where: The Village at Squaw Valley
Cost: Free event
Online: http://www.squawalpine.com
6. Sidewalk Saturdays
Tahoe City welcomes shoppers and lake lovers to enjoy their day taking advantage of specials throughout boutiques and restaurants downtown.
When: Saturday, July 8 | Noon
Where: Tahoe City
Cost: Free
Online: http://www.visittahoecity.org
7. Matisyahu at the CBC
Matisyahu and his band will perform live from the Crystal Bay Casino, bringing signature sounds of reggae, hip-hop, and beatboxing.
When: Saturday, July 8 | 9 p.m.
Where: Crystal Bay Club Crown Room
Cost: $27 in advance, $30 at the door + ticket fees
Online: http://www.crystalbaycasino.com
8. Truckee Community Farmers Market
Slow Food Lake Tahoe brings Truckee the best of local produce every Sunday through Sept. 4.
When: Sunday, July 9 | 10 a.m.
Where: Sears & Coffeebar Bakery Center
Cost: Free
Online: http://www.truckeefarmersmarket.org
9. Tahoe Chamber Music Society
The Reno Philharmonic cellists Eileen Brownell and Joseph Tatum will perform pieces by Bach, jazz standards, modern day rock transcriptions, and original compositions.
When: Sunday, July 9 | 2:30 – 4 p.m.
Where: St. Patrick's Episcopal Church
Cost: Free
Online: http://www.tahoechambermusic.org
10. Concerts at Commons Beach
Catch live music from our local talent as you're seated on the shore of Lake Tahoe, every Sunday through Sept. 3. This week will feature afrobeat music from Alma Afrobeat Ensemble.
When: Sunday, July 9 | 4-7 p.m.
Where: Commons Beach
Cost: Free
Online: http://www.visittahoecity.org
