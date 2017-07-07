Tahoe Top 10 Events in Lake Tahoe and Truckee | SierraSun.com

Below are the Sierra Sun's picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.

1. Rolinda Stotts Summer Art Show

Appreciate the artistic style of Stotts' work with a 10-step, labor-intensive process to achieve the worn and broken look of her art.

When: Friday, July 7 | Noon

Where: Marcus Ashley Fine Arts Gallery

Cost: Free

2. Live Music at Chamber's Landing

Chamber's Landing will be serving their famous punch, lakeside, to complimentary live music — don't miss out on the beach party.

When: Friday, July 7 | 4 p.m.

Where: Chamber's Landing

Cost: Free music

3. Family Fun Fridays

KidZone Museum is the place for families each Friday, offering fun and interactive exhibits to let imaginations soar.

When: Friday, July 7 | 11 a.m. – noon.

Where: KidZone Museum

Cost: Age 1-69: $8; 70 and older: $4; Members: free

4. Truckee Tahoe Air Show and Family Festival

Bring the family to be shocked and awed by professional flight performers during the Truckee-Tahoe Air Show, also featuring static displays, vendors, free speaker forums, and more.

When: Saturday, July 8 | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Tahoe Truckee Airport

Cost: Free admission

5. Art, Wine & Music Festival

Squaw Valley will host fine artists, crafts makers, exhibits, performers, and musicians during their two-day annual event.

When: Saturday, July 8 – Sunday, July 9

Where: The Village at Squaw Valley

Cost: Free event

6. Sidewalk Saturdays

Tahoe City welcomes shoppers and lake lovers to enjoy their day taking advantage of specials throughout boutiques and restaurants downtown.

When: Saturday, July 8 | Noon

Where: Tahoe City

Cost: Free

7. Matisyahu at the CBC

Matisyahu and his band will perform live from the Crystal Bay Casino, bringing signature sounds of reggae, hip-hop, and beatboxing.

When: Saturday, July 8 | 9 p.m.

Where: Crystal Bay Club Crown Room

Cost: $27 in advance, $30 at the door + ticket fees

8. Truckee Community Farmers Market

Slow Food Lake Tahoe brings Truckee the best of local produce every Sunday through Sept. 4.

When: Sunday, July 9 | 10 a.m.

Where: Sears & Coffeebar Bakery Center

Cost: Free

9. Tahoe Chamber Music Society

The Reno Philharmonic cellists Eileen Brownell and Joseph Tatum will perform pieces by Bach, jazz standards, modern day rock transcriptions, and original compositions.

When: Sunday, July 9 | 2:30 – 4 p.m.

Where: St. Patrick's Episcopal Church

Cost: Free

10. Concerts at Commons Beach

Catch live music from our local talent as you're seated on the shore of Lake Tahoe, every Sunday through Sept. 3. This week will feature afrobeat music from Alma Afrobeat Ensemble.

When: Sunday, July 9 | 4-7 p.m.

Where: Commons Beach

Cost: Free

