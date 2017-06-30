Top 10 events you can’t miss in Tahoe Truckee region | SierraSun.com

Below are the Sierra Sun's picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.

Have an event you want considered for a future Your Tahoe Weekend calendar? Email Reporter Cassandra Walker at cwalker@sierrasun.com.

1. Live Music at Chamber's Landing

Every Friday, beautiful Chamber's Landing will host local musicians from their beachside venue, also serving up their famous Chamber's Punch.

When: Friday, June 30 | 4 p.m.

Where: Chamber's Landing

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.chamberspunch.com

2. Trunk Show Featuring Lika Behar

Steve Schmier's Jewelry in Tahoe City will showcase Turkish jewelry designer, Lika Behar. Her pieces are inspired by ancient civilizations, reflecting the feminine spirit.

When: Friday, June 30 | 10:30 a.m.

Where: Boatworks Mall

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.steveschmiersjewelry.com

3. Andy Frasco & the UN

Enjoy a free, high-energy show from the Crystal Bay Club Casino on Friday night, featuring Andy Frasco & the UN.

When: Friday, June 30 | 10 p.m.

Where: Crystal Bay Club Red Room

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.crystalbaycasino.com

4. Summer Festival at Kirkwood

The Village Plaza brings wine and beer tastings, food, live music, a silent auction, and children's activities to guests. Proceeds will purchase breathing devices for volunteer firefighters.

When: Saturday, July 1 | 3-6 p.m.

Where: Kirkwood Mountain Resort

Cost: Adults: $40 in advance, $45 after June 30; Young Adults (15-20 years old): $20; Kids 14 & under: $10

Online: http://www.kirkwood.com

5. Summer Shred at Woodward Tahoe

Hang out at Woodward Tahoe to use the glacier, enjoy a beer garden with food on the snow, a DJ spinning tunes, and a public tribute to Noah Salasnek on the deck from 2-4 p.m.

When: Saturday, July 1 | 10 a.m.

Where: Woodward Tahoe

Cost: Free event. $29 online for adults and teens to use the glacier; $34 at the door. Free glacier access for 17/18 passholders.

Online: http://www.woodwardtahoe.com

6. Pacific Fine Arts Festival

The Tahoe City Downtown Association brings artisans and craftspeople's variety of arts and crafts, including photography, oil paintings, ceramic vessels, jewelry, and more.

When: Saturday, July 1 – Tuesday, July 4

Where: Homewood Mountain Resort

Cost: Free event

Online: http://www.pacificfinearts.com

7. Beerfest & Bluegrass Festival

Northstar will host the 11th annual festival celebrating craft beer from dozens of local and regional breweries, and live bluegrass music on multiple stages.

When: Saturday, July 1 | 3-7 p.m.

Where: Northstar California Resort

Cost: Advance sale: $35 plus fees; Day of: $45 plus fees.

Online: http://www.northstarcalifornia.com

8. Wild Bill's Thrill & Grill

Head to The Golf Courses at Incline Village for a silly round on the back 9 followed by a BBQ dinner. The Mountain Golf Course will host a build-your-own bloody Mary station before 3 p.m.'s shotgun start on the back nine and a delicious barbecue dinner.

When: Sunday, July 2 | 3 p.m.

Where: The Mountain Golf Course

Cost: $45 ($40 with IVGID Pass)

Online: http://www.yourtahoeplace.com

9. Printing Basics

Design and make your own stamp blocks during this introductory class on printing fundamentals to start printmaking on your own. All supplies are provided for the class, guests are welcome to bring snacks.

When: Sunday, July 2 | 11 a.m.

Where: Atelier Truckee

Cost: $42

Online: http://www.ateliertruckee.com

10. Arts & Crafts Show

Bring the family to Artist to You in South Lake Tahoe for an outdoor craft fair, including works of pottery, jewelry, sculpture, prints, paintings, photography, wearable art, woodwork, and hand-crafted items.

When: Thursday, July 1 – Tuesday, July 4

Where: Artist to You

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.artisttoyoufestivals.com