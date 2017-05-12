Trains, Planes & Mother’s Day Brunch | SierraSun.com

Trains, Planes & Mother’s Day Brunch
May 12, 2017
Below are the Sierra Sun's picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.
Have an event you want considered for a future Your Tahoe Weekend calendar? Email Reporter Cassandra Walker at cwalker@sierrasun.com.
1. Sierra College Insights presents "Raising the Wild"
Creative nonfiction English professor, Michael Branch, will discuss his book "Raising the Wild: Dispatches from a Home in the Wilderness," telling his story of raising daughters out on the wildlands and the complex, comical relationship between humans and the natural landscape.
When: Friday, May 12 | 6:30-7 p.m. refreshments; 7-8:15 p.m. session
Where: Sierra College, Tahoe-Truckee campus
Cost: Free
Online: http://www.sierracollege.ticketleap.com
2. Free Friday Tasting at Alder Creek
Enjoy a beer and wine tasting, including their chef-created appetizer special each week in addition to the regular menu.
When: Friday, May 12 | 2-5 p.m.
Where: Alder Creek Café
Cost: Free
Online: http://www.tahoedonner.com
3. Truckee River Railroad riding train
Bring the family for a ride on the Truckee River Railroad learning about railroad safety, history and enjoying tales from the engineer and conductor.
When: Saturday, May 13 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Where: Truckee River Regional Park, south entrance playground
Cost: Donations appreciated
Online: http://www.truckeedonnerrailroadsociety.com
4. Truckee Experimental Aircraft Association Pancake Breakfast
Truckee EAA Chapter 1073 will hold a pancake breakfast offering free Young Eagles airplane rides for kids age 8-17 starting at 8 a.m., weather permitting.
When: Saturday, May 13 | 8-10 a.m.
Where: The Truckee Tahoe Airport
Cost: $10 features eggs benedict for Mother's Day
Online: http://www.eaa1073.org
5. Hard Rock Rising – Battle of the Bands
Watch the qualifying rounds of the Hard Rock Rising Battle of the Bands competition; proceeds benefit the Hard Rock Heals Foundation; attendees under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
When: Saturday, May 13 | 1-4 p.m.
Where: Vinyl, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe
Cost: Free
Online: http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com
6. Sidewalk Saturday in Tahoe City
Visit Tahoe City each second Saturday thorough September for shopping, dining and entertainment throughout the town.
When: Saturday, May 13 | Noon
Where: Tahoe City
Cost: Free entertainment
Online: http://www.visittahoecity.org
7. Incline Middle School Outdoor Education Fundraiser
Dance and lip-sync your way to supporting Incline Middle School students in raising money for outdoor education.
When: Saturday, May 13 | 7 p.m.
Where: Crystal Bay Club Crown Room
Cost: $15 – $125
Online: http://www.crystalbaycasino.com
8. Mother's Day Champagne Brunch
The Lone Eagle Grill will serve up delicious dishes while bottomless mimosas flow in honor of Mother's Day on Sunday.
When: Sunday, May 14 | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Where: Lone Eagle Grille
Cost: Adults: $75, Children: $35
Online: http://www.loneeaglegrille.com
9. Alpine Meadows Closing Weekend Parties
Bid winter 2016-17 adieu at Alpine Meadows this Saturday and Sunday, participating in activation on the mountain, including a fashion show, live music and more.
When: Saturday, May 13 – Sunday, May 14
Where: Alpine Meadows
Cost: Free entertainment with lift ticket
Online: http://www.squawalpine.com
10. Paper Flowers at The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe
Join Atelier's craft experts in creating perfect bouquet flowers out of paper for the special recipient of your choice. Classes take approximately 15-30 minutes.
When: Sunday, May 14 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Where: The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe
Cost: $20
Online: http://www.ateliertruckee.com
Cassandra Walker is a features and entertainment reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at cwalker@sierrasun.com, 530-550-2654 or @snow1cass.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: The Arts
- Truckee Roundhouse brings woodworking, ceramics and fabrication to Truckee
- Try these 5 wonderful wildflower hikes at Lake Tahoe-Truckee
- What to know about acclimating to Lake Tahoe’s higher elevations
- What’s the dominant pine tree at Lake Tahoe? You might be surprised
- Date night: Romantic hot spots around Lake Tahoe-Truckee