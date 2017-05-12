Trains, Planes & Mother’s Day Brunch | SierraSun.com

Below are the Sierra Sun's picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.

1. Sierra College Insights presents "Raising the Wild"

Creative nonfiction English professor, Michael Branch, will discuss his book "Raising the Wild: Dispatches from a Home in the Wilderness," telling his story of raising daughters out on the wildlands and the complex, comical relationship between humans and the natural landscape.

When: Friday, May 12 | 6:30-7 p.m. refreshments; 7-8:15 p.m. session

Where: Sierra College, Tahoe-Truckee campus

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.sierracollege.ticketleap.com

2. Free Friday Tasting at Alder Creek

Enjoy a beer and wine tasting, including their chef-created appetizer special each week in addition to the regular menu.

When: Friday, May 12 | 2-5 p.m.

Where: Alder Creek Café

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.tahoedonner.com

3. Truckee River Railroad riding train

Bring the family for a ride on the Truckee River Railroad learning about railroad safety, history and enjoying tales from the engineer and conductor.

When: Saturday, May 13 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Truckee River Regional Park, south entrance playground

Cost: Donations appreciated

Online: http://www.truckeedonnerrailroadsociety.com

4. Truckee Experimental Aircraft Association Pancake Breakfast

Truckee EAA Chapter 1073 will hold a pancake breakfast offering free Young Eagles airplane rides for kids age 8-17 starting at 8 a.m., weather permitting.

When: Saturday, May 13 | 8-10 a.m.

Where: The Truckee Tahoe Airport

Cost: $10 features eggs benedict for Mother's Day

Online: http://www.eaa1073.org

5. Hard Rock Rising – Battle of the Bands

Watch the qualifying rounds of the Hard Rock Rising Battle of the Bands competition; proceeds benefit the Hard Rock Heals Foundation; attendees under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

When: Saturday, May 13 | 1-4 p.m.

Where: Vinyl, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com

6. Sidewalk Saturday in Tahoe City

Visit Tahoe City each second Saturday thorough September for shopping, dining and entertainment throughout the town.

When: Saturday, May 13 | Noon

Where: Tahoe City

Cost: Free entertainment

Online: http://www.visittahoecity.org

7. Incline Middle School Outdoor Education Fundraiser

Dance and lip-sync your way to supporting Incline Middle School students in raising money for outdoor education.

When: Saturday, May 13 | 7 p.m.

Where: Crystal Bay Club Crown Room

Cost: $15 – $125

Online: http://www.crystalbaycasino.com

8. Mother's Day Champagne Brunch

The Lone Eagle Grill will serve up delicious dishes while bottomless mimosas flow in honor of Mother's Day on Sunday.

When: Sunday, May 14 | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Lone Eagle Grille

Cost: Adults: $75, Children: $35

Online: http://www.loneeaglegrille.com

9. Alpine Meadows Closing Weekend Parties

Bid winter 2016-17 adieu at Alpine Meadows this Saturday and Sunday, participating in activation on the mountain, including a fashion show, live music and more.

When: Saturday, May 13 – Sunday, May 14

Where: Alpine Meadows

Cost: Free entertainment with lift ticket

Online: http://www.squawalpine.com

10. Paper Flowers at The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe

Join Atelier's craft experts in creating perfect bouquet flowers out of paper for the special recipient of your choice. Classes take approximately 15-30 minutes.

When: Sunday, May 14 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe

Cost: $20

Online: http://www.ateliertruckee.com

