Truckee Healthy Now: Johnie’s New Mexico green chili chicken posole | SierraSun.com

You know how they say: “If you go to the barber shop enough, eventually you’ll get your hair cut?”

Well, it’s the same with the Truckee Community Recreation Center. No, they don’t cut hair. But if you hang out at the fitness or aquatic center enough, eventually you will get in shape.

We see it happen all the time. People stop in for one day and pay the $6 drop-in fee. Then they feel better, have a little pep in their step, so they think “Shoot! Now I’m here three days a week, it’s cheaper to buy the monthly pass for $39.”

Next they have taken a dip in the indoor heated pool and decided to make their pass a combo. That exercise stuff just grows on you, especially when you see familiar faces around the track getting smaller and women at the pool showing off their newly toned upper arms.

And then you know what goes hand-in-hand with all that healthy activity at the gym ? Healthy recipes. Last week’s “Free Soup” column got the members chattering about their slimming soups, all of them sure his or her concoction was the definitive answer to healthy and delicious.

In the end, Johnie Naney, an indoor track regular, brought in a batch of his green chili chicken posole which put other efforts to shame. To be fair to the other soups, Johnie had the advantage going into the competition.

He worked for Delta airlines for years so he gets to fly free down to Las Lunas, New Mexico, every summer, between August and September, to get a load of the famous green chilies which make Johnie’s New Mexico Green Chili Chicken Posole so fabulous. You be the judge…

Ingredients:

■ 1 ½ pounds cooked chicken, shredded

■ 1 large yellow onion, chopped

■ 2 tbls. olive oil

■ 3 cloves garlic, minced

■ 3 cups roasted green chilies (from N.M if you can find them) roasted and chopped

■ One 29 ounce can white hominy (that’s the posole) undrained

■ 32 oz. chicken broth

■ 1 tsp. Mexican oregano

■ 1 tsp. cumin, ground or seeds

■ ½ cup fresh cilantro, chopped

■ 1 tsp. black pepper

■ Salt to taste

Preparation:

Put onions in large stew pot with olive oil and cook until translucent, about ten minutes. Add garlic and chilies and stir until softened, about another ten minutes, then add chicken, hominy, and chicken broth

Bring to quick boil, about ten minutes, and then reduce to a simmer. Add oregano, cumin, cilantro, pepper and salt. Simmer on medium low for about two hours. Serve with fresh, warm tortillas.

This column comes courtesy of Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District staff and members, inspiring creative, active lives for a healthy mountain community. For more information on how you can stay in shape during the winter months, visit tdrpd.org.