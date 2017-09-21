Your Tahoe Weekend: Celebrate the start of fall in Lake Tahoe with fun outdoor activities

Below are the Sierra Sun's picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.

1. Sierra Stetina Race

Join a road rally from Tahoe to Reno and back, with Peter Stetina. Guests will enjoy a beer release party in Sparks, Nev., on Friday and two road rallies back up at the lake, Saturday and Sunday.

Where: Based at Northstar California Resort | 5001 Northstar Drive, Truckee

When: Friday, Sept. 22 – Sunday, Sept. 24

Cost: $170 per race

Online: http://www.northstarcalifornia.com

2. Free Art Party

Kids and parents are invited to celebrate Conecta's first year in business by painting, sculpting clay, and decorating artwork. Also meet the ayor for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4:45 p.m.

Where: Conecta | 12716 Northwoods Blvd., Ste. 5, Truckee

When: Friday, Sept. 22 | 4-7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.conectatahoe.com

3. The Nth Power at the Crystal Bay Club

Get your groove on during the high-energy, funky, and soulful performance from musical group, The Nth Power.

Where: The Crystal Bay Club Casino Red Room | 14 NV-28, Crystal Bay

When: Friday, Sept. 22 | 10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.crystalbaycasino.com

4. Tour the Truckee Roundhouse

Check out the makerspace in Truckee and learn about all of the opportunities for classes in ceramics, textiles, wood, metal, and more.

Where: Truckee Roundhouse | 12116 Chandelle Way, Ste. E3, Truckee

When: Saturday, Sept. 23 | 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.truckeeroundhouse.org

5. 16th annual Oktoberfest at Squaw

Squaw Valley welcomes fall with authentic German beer and food, Bavarian music and performances and Oktoberfest themed games at 1, 2:30 and 4 p.m. Proceeds from beer sales benefit the High Sierra Lacrosse Foundation.

Where: Squaw Valley | 1960 Squaw Valley Road, Olympic Valley

When: Saturday, Sept. 23 | 12-6 p.m.

Cost: $20 includes stein and two beers; additional beers cost $5.

Online: http://www.squawalpine.com

6. Monet's Table

North Tahoe Arts invites guests to enjoy a gourmet picnic luncheon, while browsing displays of art available for purchase from a beautiful lakeside home.

Where: North Tahoe Arts | 380 North Lake Blvd., Tahoe City

When: Saturday, Sept. 23 | 12-4 p.m.

Cost: $50 per person; $100 includes NTA Membership; $250 includes two tickets and annual NTA Membership.

Online: http://www.northtahoearts.com

7. Sneaky Creatures

Head to the Crystal Bay Club on Saturday for a night of entertainment. Watch the popular group, Sneaky Creatures, perform their alternative gypsy swing music.

Where: Crystal Bay Casino Red Room | 14 NV-28, Crystal Bay

When: Saturday, Sept. 23 | 10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.crystalbaycasino.com

8. Paws & Claws

Animal Ark hosts their largest fundraiser including delicious food, drink, auctions and a cheetah run to cap it all off.

Where: Animal Ark | 1265 Deerlodge Road, Reno, Nev.

When: Sunday, Sept. 24 | 6 p.m.

Cost: $125 per person; $1,150 for table of 10

Online: http://www.animalark.org

9. Galena Fest

Celebrate education, recreation, and community in the outdoors with a mountain bike climb, trail run and walk as well as fun activities, live music, a raffle, food and drinks during Galena Fest.

Where: Galena Creek Visitor Center Bearmat Picnic Area | 18250 Mount Rose Highway, Reno

When: Sunday, Sept. 24

Cost: Competition registration fees vary by event.

Online: http://www.renogalenafest.com

10. Truckee Tahoe Peace Day Celebration

Celebrate Peace Day with live music, yoga, kids' activities, hula hoop lessons, qigong, a live art project, local nonprofits, a drumming circle, and more.

Where: Truckee Regional Park Amphitheater | 10500 Brockway Road, Truckee

When: Sunday, Sept. 24 | 12-5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.trucekeetahoepeaceproject.org

